[En continu] France plans to extend its health pass

the advice federal has not yet commented on the extension of the covid certificate. 51.88% of the population is entirely vaccinated.

the Denmark has lifted the obligation of the health pass in almost all of its public places, a few days before the lifting of all restrictions.

The Norway postpones its full reopening due to the number record new cases recorded in recent days.

The French president plans to extend the health pass beyond November 15.

■ End of quarantine in Abu Dhabi for vaccinated tourists

The wealthy Gulf emirate on Thursday recorded no coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in ten months. As of Sunday, provided they are in possession of a negative PCR test, “all vaccinated tourists arriving in the emirate of Abu Dhabi do not need to undergo a quarantine,” said the media office from Abu Dhabi.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates – of which Abu Dhabi is one of the seven emirates, like Dubai – again issued visas for tourists vaccinated with two doses, a month before the start of the World Expo 2020 , which will be held in Dubai and which has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

■ A demonstration in Bangkok to denounce the mismanagement of the pandemic

Thailand has faced the worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Now the daily average is declining and stands at around 16,000 new cases per day. Protesters denounce the government’s handling of the crisis.

■ Norway postpones its full reopening

Norway again postponed the total lifting of its health restrictions on Thursday, against the backdrop of a record number of new cases of Covid-19 in recent days. Oslo has also extended the offer of vaccines to 12-15 year olds.

“A continuation of the reopening today would entail an increased risk of contamination,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at a press conference. The Scandinavian country began the gradual lifting of its health measures before the summer as the anti-Covid vaccination progressed and the epidemic receded on its soil. Faced with the risk of a new wave of contamination, however, it has repeatedly postponed the implementation of its last phase, which should result in a quasi-standardization.

Erna Solberg said she is aiming for a return to normal life “at the end of September”, when about 90% of the adult population will have been vaccinated. That figure was 71.9% on Wednesday, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, while 89.1% of adults had received a first dose.

■ North Korea refuses Chinese vaccines against Covid-19

Three million doses of Chinese vaccine against Covid-19 have been refused by North Korea, which is proposing that they be offered to countries in greater need, Unicef ​​said Thursday.

The North Korean regime, whose health system is notoriously failing, was one of the first countries in the world to close its borders in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which appeared in its Chinese neighbor.

Since then, Pyongyang has always maintained that the Covid-19 epidemic did not arrive on its soil, which many experts doubt. This isolation weighs heavily on its economy already weighed down by multiple international sanctions imposed in response to its banned military programs. In June, leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that the country was facing a “tense food situation”.

■ Emmanuel Macron does not rule out an extension of the health pass beyond November 15

President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out Thursday in Marseille an extension of the obligation of the health pass beyond November 15 in territories under strong pressure from the Covid-19 epidemic.

“It is too early to say” but “if the epidemic (of Covid-19) is still present in the coming weeks, it will be necessary to leave this possibility for the territories which are most affected”, indicated the chief of the State during a press briefing after a visit to a school in Marseille. Such an extension, already mentioned in early August by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, will have to be the subject of a law in Parliament.

Mandatory since July 21 in places (culture, leisure, sports, trade fairs, etc.) welcoming more than 50 people, the health pass was extended on August 9 to access to hospitals except emergencies, bars and restaurants, large centers sales by prefectural decision and on August 30 to 1.8 million employees in contact with the public.

■ Switzerland has 2,824 new cases in 24 hours

The main figures from the daily report of the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP):

12 additional deaths are to be deplored.

86 patients were hospitalized.

The results of 30,354 tests have been submitted and the positivity rate is 9.3%.

Covid-19 patients occupy 32.30% of available places in intensive care, with an occupancy rate of 80.60%.

Regarding vaccination. A total of 9,685,730 doses of vaccine have been administered and 51.88% of people have already received two doses. Switzerland has so far received 11,179,200 doses of vaccines.

■ Prolonged confinement in French Polynesia

French Polynesia is facing a severe upsurge in the epidemic and will extend the confinement, in force since August 23. She expects this weekend the reinforcement of a hundred reservists to allow the hospital to cope with the explosion of admissions.

To strengthen hospital services, thirty-six members of the health reserve arrived Wednesday evening in the capital Papeete, on the island of Tahiti. A hundred in total are expected over the week to reinforce the hospital center and peripheral hospitals, all saturated.

■ The canton of Bern releases an additional 40 million for vaccination

The Bernese government has approved an additional credit of 40 million francs for the implementation of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in 2021. The Grand Council had granted a first credit of 25 million for the same purpose on December 9, 2020 .





The cantonal vaccination campaign started on January 1, the Executive Council of the Canton of Bern recalled in a press release on Thursday. Since then, more than a million doses have been administered and half of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

■ Back to school under the sign of the Covid for millions of students in France

Nearly 12.3 million students, with a mask on their nose from the first grade, and 866,500 teachers, are back in France this Thursday. Colleges and high schools will contribute to the vaccination campaign against the threat of the Delta variant.

The Ministry of National Education has adopted the “level 2” health protocol (out of 4) which authorizes all students to be received in person and requires them to wear a mask indoors, except in kindergarten. A case of Covid-19 in an elementary school classroom will result in a closure, as in June. In the event of contamination at college or high school, only students with contact cases who are not vaccinated will have to isolate themselves for a week.

New for this new school year: middle and high schools will contribute to the vaccination campaign, open to over 12s. The government plans to send “mobile teams” to some schools and to send groups of volunteer students to vaccination centers. About 60% of adolescents and 89% of teachers are vaccinated in France, according to Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of Education.

■ The intensive care unit at the Zurich hospital is full

Faced with the increase in the number of cases of serious covid, the city hospital of Zurich announced on Thursday that it was forced to postpone operations due to lack of reception capacity. The intensive care unit currently receives nine patients out of the 27 hospitalized for covid reports the Tages Anzeiger. The establishment must also close three operating theaters to accommodate the sick and has reopened two isolation wards.

Seven of these patients are currently ventilated. As the hospital reminds us, these patients remain hospitalized longer than the average, from two to four weeks. All of the patients currently in intensive care were not vaccinated and half of them were returning from vacation.

■ Faced with the coronavirus, Hanoi barricades itself

Metal barriers, bamboo, barbed wire, hastily stacked beer crates on the streets of Hanoi to prevent residents from moving around and spreading the coronavirus make the Vietnamese capital look like an open-air prison.

“It feels like a detention center,” sighs Ho Thi Anh, 72, whose neighborhood, surrounded by these makeshift barricades, has taken on the appearance of an entrenched camp. “All the aisles leading to my house are blocked off. Relatives deposit food in front of the barriers every three days, ”she told AFP. Unheard of, even between 1945 and 1975 during the dark hours of the wars against France and the United States.

The eight million residents have been ordered to confine themselves since the end of July, but movement restrictions are increasingly tightening as the wave of coronavirus, which still relatively spares the city, wreaks havoc in the south, especially in Ho Chi Minh City. Hanoi is now divided into a multitude of sectors between which it has become very difficult to travel.

■ Millions of vaccine doses thrown away in the United States

At least 15 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since March 1, according to American media NBC on Wednesday, citing information obtained from American health authorities. The reasons may be various: expiration date passed, dilution error, refrigeration problems, cracked vials.

This number of wasted doses has been reported by US states or pharmacies that administer vaccines to CDC, the country’s main federal public health agency. It is probably underestimated, as several states or federal agencies are missing from this data.

■ Moderna requests authorization for a booster dose

Moderna announced on Wednesday that it had submitted first data to the United States Medicines Agency for the purpose of obtaining authorization for a booster dose in the United States. “We are happy to initiate the application process,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna in a statement. “We are committed to staying one step ahead of the virus.”

The American biotechnology company provided the results of trials conducted on nearly 350 participants, who received this booster dose six months after their second injection. The dosage for this booster is 50 micrograms, or half the dosage of the initial injections. Moderna said it plans to submit this data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities around the world “in the days to come”.

■ Vaccine compulsory for players? Hot debate at the US Open

The debate on compulsory vaccination rebounded Wednesday at the US Open, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, finalist of last year, deeming at least bizarre that it is imposed on the spectators but not on the players.

“I want to restart the discussion. In my opinion, it is inevitable that this will be made mandatory at some point, as other sports leagues do. I don’t see the point in delaying this, really after all we all want to be safe, we all want to keep doing our jobs, ”she said after qualifying for the third round. Quiet though it is, the microcosm of tennis does not escape this subject which divides society. It is even an interesting reflection on a global scale, as the WTA Tour recently claimed that nearly half of its female players are vaccinated, with the ATP Men’s Tour having established just over half of its players. players are. The two authorities, which failing to oblige them, strive to encourage their citizens to be vaccinated, hope to reach a rate “higher than 85% by the end of the year”.