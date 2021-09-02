End of the run for Fred Garbutt

Fred Garbutt is back in Tahiti. This is information from Polynesia the First. Expelled by the United States, the man suspected of being involved in ice affairs and his wife arrived at the fenua last night.

On the run for almost 3 years, Fred Garbutt and his wife are back in Tahiti. They were arrested last night when they got off the plane. This is information from Polynesia the First. The couple are suspected of having participated in ice trafficking.

They left for the United States in December 2018 and never returned. In 2019, an arrest warrant was issued against them as part of an investigation by an investigating judge in Papeete. Fred Garbutt, consumer of ice, is suspected of having supplied this drug from the United States to local dealers.





While in the United States, family members brought him money, but a relative said the couple lived in poverty. Above all, he resided irregularly in the United States, which allowed their deportation to Polynesia. Fred Garbutt and his wife were first arrested at the end of June before being deported to Tahiti. Once an arrest warrant had been issued, once on Polynesian soil, they were arrested by the Research Section of the Gendarmerie, then placed in detention before being presented to the examining magistrate within 24 hours.

This Wednesday, September 1, Fred Garbutt and his wife were successively presented to the examining magistrate who indicted them for drug trafficking and criminal association. They were then heard by the judge of freedoms and detention who pronounced their placement in pre-trial detention.

In an interview granted on January 11 to Florent Collet, journalist for the Tahiti Depeche, Fred Garbutt declared ” sometimes I want to be arrested, because it’s tiring “.