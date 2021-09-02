Engine failure for the Cac 40, Stellantis in pole position, Market news

The Paris Bourse remained on its mark on Thursday, as if frozen before the major meetings that await it in the coming weeks. The Cac 40 ended the session with a symbolic gain of 0.06%, at 6,763.08 points. The low volume of trade (2.6 billion euros) attests to the lack of initiatives from operators. At the close of European markets, the three major American indices are content to grab a few points, + 0.4% at best, which is enough for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to set new records.

The only leading statistic so far has not changed the mood of the market. It must be said that weekly jobless claims came out broadly in line with consensus expectations, at 340,000 against 345,000 anticipated by the Bloomberg consensus. A figure which nevertheless confirms the good overall trend observed on the US labor market, which is down again compared to 354,000 the previous week. The total of continuous requests is also down, to 2.74 million, against 2.80 million expected and 2.90 million a week earlier.

The Fed expected at the turn

In the background, the issue of monetary policies and its two major events of the month. Last week, Jerome Powell, the boss of the Fed, reassured the markets at the Jackson Hole symposium, the US central bank showing little eagerness to initiate the process of reducing asset purchases (“tapering”) ), although it is almost certain that it will start this year. Ahead of the meeting on the 21st and 22nd of this month, all figures are important, especially those concerning the labor market.

If today’s statistic has no influence on the trend, tomorrow’s statistic is circled in red on all agendas. In fact, in sight, the figures of the Department of Labor for the month of August which are unveiled at 2:30 p.m. It is expected, according to the Bloomberg consensus, 725,000 job creations, against 943,000 in July, for a drop of 0.2 point in the unemployment rate, to 5.2% of the working population. On Wednesday, those of the ADP cabinet, for the private sector, had disappointed, with only 374,000 new positions, almost half as much as anticipated by the consensus (625,000) and a little more than the 326,000 in July. But the correlation between the two data is very far from being verified.





The ECB is considering reducing the PEPP

This week the debate has also shifted a bit to Europe. In an interview with the director of the World Economic Forum, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said yesterday that, as the euro area economy was recovering, “The political authorities must be almost surgical: the issue is no longer about massive support, it will focus on concentrated support, targeted at the sectors which have been hard hit. “

In other words, maybe it’s time to start thinking about being less accommodating and thinking about the future of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). On Tuesday, Robert Holzmann, governor of the Bank of Austria, estimated in an interview with the Bloomberg agency that the time had come for the European Central Bank to consider reducing its asset purchases as part of the emergency program against to the pandemic. Reducing asset purchases will, it seems, be on the menu for the ECB Governing Council meeting next week, Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9.

Stellantis outperforms the automobile

As for values, few significant variations within the Cac 40. We note the new records, in session, ofLiquid air, Dassault Systèmes, EssilorLuxottica and Teleperformance.

Stellantis (+ 1.77%) outperformed the European auto sector after the announcement last night of the acquisition of F1 Holdings, parent company of First Investors Financial Services Group, a leading independent auto finance company in the United States, for around 285 million euros. This buyout will allow the owner of the Dodge and Jeep brands to sell more pick-ups and 4x4s in the United States, a very profitable market.

Pernod Ricard continued to climb today, still supported by the publication yesterday morning of its 2020-2021 accounts, which showed a jump in activity in the United States and China, two countries where the group has reached record sales levels. In China, sales exceeded one billion euros for the first time, up 44% year-on-year. In the end, Pernod Ricard published a profit higher than analysts’ expectations. The Stock Exchange also welcomes the increase in the dividend and the resumption of the share buyback plan. For the new fiscal year, Pernod Ricard expects, thanks to the improvement in the health situation, a recovery in activity in India and a rebound in airport sales.



