England soar to 2022 World Cup qualifiers after big win in Hungary

Hungary had conceded six goals after the hour mark in the last Euro, and it was around then that the team led by Marco Rossi collapsed on Thursday against England ( 0-4).
A first goal from Raheem Sterling after an overflow on the left side of Mason Mount (55 ‘); a second signed Harry Kane, head, on a cross from Sterling (63rd); and a third from Harry Maguire on a corner to take off (69th): the finalist of the last Euro blew up the Hungarian defense in the space of a quarter of an hour. A withdrawal from Jack Grealish late in the game (87th) allowed Declan Rice to further inflate the score.
Nothing foreshadowed such a festival of goals at the break, and we must salute the patience shown by the selection led by Gareth Southgate. She mastered her subject from start to finish failing to manage to worry Peter Gulacsi in the first period (only four strikes). His fourth victory in as many games could have been still wide if Kane had not lost two duels against the Hungarian goalkeeper (68th, 78th).
Lewandowski and Krychowiak scorers with Poland
Thanks to this success, the Three Lions take the lead in Group I: they are five lengths ahead of Poland, now second ahead of Hungary due to a better goal difference (+5 against +2). The selection of Paulo Sousa easily won against Albania (4-1) thanks in particular to a goal from Robert Lewandowski (12th) and an achievement by the former Parisian Grzegorz Krychowiak.