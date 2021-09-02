EPS, this eternal fifth wheel of the school coach

From gymnastics lessons to the Olympic podiums, is it just a step? “Long live the EPS!”, wrote on August 7 the Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports in a tweet congratulating the team sports teams (basketball, handball and volleyball), which had just won medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games a few weeks ago . Jean-Michel Blanquer then added, in this astonishing self-satisfaction: “The success of our French teams illustrates the quality of the teaching of these sports at school. “ Convinced that the athletes who returned from Japan with a medal around their neck owed part of their success to their sports education at school, the minister has since attracted a good number of taunts on social networks.

For swimmers, basketball players, athletes or former rugby players, the conclusion is clear: their success is far, very far, from being due to a subject that has always struggled to impose itself in education. Far from forming great sportsmen, as Jean-Michel Blanquer implies, EPS tends rather to recall the smell of old training bibs, the dilapidation of rackets worn by years of somewhat awkward matches, or the more or less mastered acrobatics of acrobatics. Although integrated into school curricula since 1981, EPS has not been able to get out of the blanket image that is sometimes granted to it between French and mathematics lessons.

Evan Fournier, basketball player for the France team, replied to Jean-Michel Blanquer. First of all on Twitter, then in a column published on the Huffington Post in which he challenged the minister: “Congratulating our athletes every four years is no longer enough, let’s instead help them to reveal themselves from a young age.” “Our sports culture at school is disastrous”, judges the silver medalist of the Tokyo Games, who can compare the French model and the American model – internationally recognized -, he who has been playing across the Atlantic, in the NBA, for nearly ten years.

“None of my teammates can today thank the National Education for allowing him to play basketball. Like volleyball or handball, if these team sports are sometimes practiced, it is not to encourage young people to play sports, but for simple convenience “, asserts the new player of the New York Knicks, who continues a little further on the site of the HuffPost: “TNot everyone plays basketball, handball or volleyball at school. And it wasn’t the tiny two hours of PE per week in my college schedule that made me want to play basketball, to become the athlete that I am today. “

If France is in the European high average for the time allocated to sport in the pupils’ timetable, this time slot should be put into perspective: 13% of the primary school timetable, i.e. three hours, almost 12 % in secondary, ie between two and four hours from 6th to 12th grade. These data, published by the OECD in 2018, even place France ahead of Germany in terms of the time allocated to sports. But in fact, these hours depend more on the equipment made available to teachers.





Claire Pontais, former sports teacher and responsible for primary school PSE issues within the Snep-FSU union, mentions to franceinfo: sport a disengagement of the State for many years and lists “a lack of training, resources, and above all infrastructure”. “We suffer from a lack of recognition, with an overvaluation of all that is intellectual”, she explains. “Playing sports does not prevent you from learning to read well!”

“Sport always comes after other subjects, but it’s just as important as math or physics.” Claire Pontais, in charge of PSE issues in primary for the Snep-FSU to franceinfo: sport

“We have three hours of sport, but in reality it’s a lot less”, explains Isabelle Debusschère, a teacher in a Bordeaux primary school. “When you have to do a swimming cycle, you have to count the transport and the time in the changing rooms. In total, the students spend forty minutes in the water”, she explains to franceinfo: sport. For many schools – mainly in town – the practice of PE often comes down to a great waste of time and energy because of the distance from the stadiums, gymnasiums or swimming pools, and the little latitude for choose the sports practiced during these lessons.





Vincent Poirier, Evan Fournier’s teammate in the France team and also Olympic vice-champion in Tokyo, agrees that sport at school looks like the fifth wheel of the school coach. He retains a bitter taste from his hours of PE. “It was just a time when I didn’t have math”, he testifies to franceinfo: sport. “I still remember those 3x500m in the rain … What was the point?” Vincent Poirier also deplores the limited programs. “Do gymnastics when you are 2.15 m tall …”, he quips. “I think everyone should be able to play whatever sport they want to do.” He too has his eyes on the United States, where he played for a few years and where the school system “form champions”. “Coaches in the United States are not there to teach life lessons. They play sports”, he explains.

Invited by Evan Fournier to be inspired by the American model, which best reconciles the teaching of classical subjects and hours of sport to train champions by accompanying them (or even helping them financially) throughout their schooling, Jean- Michel Blanquer answered him in an interview with JDD, August 21. “VS‘is a good debate which will allow progress to be made, because the sporting culture is not strong enough in France “, admits the minister, who listed in the Sunday daily several measures supposed to promote the development of sport in France with, in focus, the Olympic Games in Paris in three years: the Pass’Sport, the Generation 2024 label, the 30 minutes of daily physical activity or the multiplication of sports sections in certain specialties of the professional bac.

But for some specialists, these measures are poorly targeted and the mixing of genres between the sports world and the educational world is not a desirable orientation. “EPS cannot consist of moving for half an hour a day”, considers for example Claire Pontais. For her, this project would make sense if it were accompanied by a development of playgrounds. “There is a historical confusion between physical education and sports education”, explains for his part to franceinfo: sport Bruno Papin, researcher and lecturer in sociology of sport at the University of Nantes.





According to him, it is not possible to transpose the model from across the Atlantic to that of National Education made in France.

“The school is not there to train future champions, and PE teachers remain at a distance from sports education in the competitive sense of the term. Performance is not the primary objective.” Bruno Papin, teacher-researcher in sociology of sport to franceinfo: sport

In education, teachers have other priorities, more in line with the development of students’ physical and social practices. In fact, the sports and educational worlds communicate poorly. “The teachers of PE do not discuss with the sportsmen”, specifies the researcher.

Between educational and sporting environments, students stay on Wednesday afternoons in the gymnasium or on the grounds, during “school sport” sessions. At the same time that he led the Toulouse Stadium to the heights of French rugby, and before taking the reins of the XV of France, Guy Novès also spent part of his time training the college students of Pibrac, in Haute-Garonne. Former teacher of PE (for 21 years), the coach of the ten Brennus Shields and the four European Cups inevitably leaves an unforgettable memory to his students. With the same determination that led him to the roof of Europe with Toulouse, he taught them to “to endure, to suffer and to endure”, he explains to franceinfo: sport.

Via the college sports association (AS), Guy Novès introduces young people to rugby, as he did again this summer. “School sport has this strength, it allows the discovery of certain activities “, he assures. Like its former students, they are around 785,000 (spread over nearly 9,000 AS) to take a license through the National Union of School Sport (UNSS) each year. Climbing, boxing, sailing, rowing, archery … Many sports are offered depending on the territories and cities. If the school sport system is still unequal due to territorial disparities, there is still a way to bring sport to life more extensively than in the context of PE.

Claire Pontais insists that students can “give meaning to their sporting practice”, including competition. In Haute-Garonne, the students of Guy Novès, trained like pros, also benefited from this double contact. Without pushing children to play rugby at a high level, the former coach says he is proud to link clubs and schools. “Even if five students out of ten thousand become addicted by discovering a sport via the UNSS, they are the ones who will feed the clubs”, concludes Guy Novès.