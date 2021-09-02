Eric Vastine, a figure well known to fans of the series, has died

This August 31, the faithful of More beautiful life are in mourning. Eric Vastine, a striking figure in the series, has passed away. For more than ten years, the actor made remarkable appearances in the Marseille saga by playing the role of a cop in civilian clothes.
“Hi mate. I hope you went to find the seabed of Marseille that you fell in love with 20 years ago“, wrote Jérôme Bertin, alias Patrick Nebout in More beautiful life, on his Instagram account. The actor paid a vibrant tribute to his colleague and friend Eric Vastine. In the spotlight as in real life, the two men were friends. The actor of the saga of France 3 has painted a touching portrait of this extra who was frankly no longer one for the many fans of More beautiful life.
Jérome Bertin paid tribute to the actor
“It is one of the silhouettes that all fans of More beautiful life know. For us, it is a soft, calm voice, a benevolent look and smile, and above all a discreet and always classy friend, a real father who goes away“, wrote the one playing the role of Patrick Nebout. Eric Vastine had played the role of a plainclothes cop since 2009 and for more than ten years, he surveyed the Old Port or the legendary bar Le Mistral, as evidenced by the many photos on his Instagram account. Even if his role was limited to appearances or silhouettes, his imposing physique and his mischievous smile will have marked fans of French series.
Eric Vastine has participated in many French series
Indeed, in addition to its passages in More beautiful life, Eric Vastine appeared in some of the biggest hits on the small screen, sometimes a teacher in Plan B, sometimes in love with the great outdoors in Camping paradise. We have seen his silhouette in several fictions such Leo Mattei, Tandem, Alex Hugo, and even recently in Tomorrow belongs to us. The one who was above all a seasoned diver (he wrote several books on the subject), also participated in the last clip of DJ Kungs. Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.