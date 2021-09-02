Eric Vastine, actor in “Plus belle la vie”, is dead

The actor of “Plus belle la vie” Eric Vastine died at 54 years old. The comedians of the series paid tribute to him.

Fans of the series will undoubtedly recognize it. Eric Vastine, actor in “Plus belle la vie” died at 54 years old. The reasons for his death have not been made public. Many actors who shared the screen with him paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

“It’s one of the silhouettes that all ‘Plus belle la vie’ fans know. For us, it is a soft, calm voice, a benevolent look and smile, and above all a discreet and always classy friend, a real father who goes away. Hi buddy. I hope you’ve gone back to the seabed of Marseille with which you fell in love 20 years ago, ”wrote Jérôme Bertin, who plays Patrick Nebout, on his Instagram account.

“He was one of the extra cops at the police station for 15 years. We saw him almost in all the films that are shot in Marseille. Of those without whom cinema and television could not exist. I told him one day: “If there is ever a need for someone to play my brother, we will know who to ask …”, he smiled, “wrote Pierre Martot.





“Let’s say we had the same hairdresser. He left tonight. He was a humble and discreet man. Always available. May he be thanked and honored. I have a thought for all the extras who knew him, for his friends, and for his wife and his two children, ”continued the interpreter of Léo Castelli.

Eric Vastine liked to share his activities on his Instagram account. This scuba diving fan had appeared in “Plan B”, “Camping paradis”, “Léo Matteï” or even “Tomorrow belongs to us” He had also participated in the last clip of Kungs.