Erling Haaland has cracked the screen again

A good point taken. Norway and the Netherlands shared the points on Wednesday at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo (1-1). Erling Haaland (21), author of the Norwegian goal, has been talked about again. His performance – a strike on the post, another opportunity under his belt and a riot of mad energy – indeed impressed. His coach Stale Solbakken first, who called him “giant”.

“It took a completely different Erling today. He dueled and held the ball several times. That’s kind of what I asked him, because we need it. We are not Dortmund, and we will not be Dortmund. At least not before Christmas “, dropped the technician. His counterpart Louis van Gaal was also marked by the performance of the young BVB scorer.

Praise is raining down

“They have a fantastic forward, Haaland. (…) It is very difficult to defend against Haaland with so much space ”, analyzed the experienced Batavian coach. Its defenders confirm. “We had to focus the whole game. Because he is very strong and fast. They were looking for the counterattacks all the time. He is one of the best strikers in the world. We had to make sure that we were correctly positioned ”, said Stefan de Vrij.





Same story for Virgil van Dijk. “We didn’t push him enough. Haaland got the ball. We must learn from this until next time. (…) He’s a great striker, you have to admit it. He has a lot of speed. So you have to be well prepared ”, he said in reference to the goal of the native of Leeds. Captain Oranje, who has just returned from a long knee injury, was not spared in the Batavian press.

Van Dijk in his pocket

“Difficult evening, Haaland made Van Dijk sweat”, title on Telegraaf. “The Haaland tourbillon was not impressed by Van Dijk”, abstract AD. The central Liverpool also ended the meeting with a broken finger from rubbing against him … “He walked up to me and said, ‘fuck, you broke my finger.’ But I do not know how”, confided the attacker to the microphone of the Norwegian television TV2.

Never satisfied, the latter seemed rather satisfied at the end of the game. “I think we were up against one of the best national teams in the world. We executed the plan very well and I think we played well. There are some things we need to improve on, but it wasn’t that bad ”, did he declare. With a Haaland at this level, Norway can dream of the 2022 World Cup.