Erling Haaland holds Norway against Netherlands in 2022 World Cup qualifying

The Netherlands lacked realism

Its realism was enough to make a level playing field with an attractive Batavian team, especially in the first period. Articulated in 4-3-3, Depay’s partners then recited a lesson in moving play, with an excellent Wijnaldum, far from his neutral performances from PSG, but they displayed too many gaps in the last gesture to draw from it. earnings. Their deserved equalization comes at the end of a center of the neo-Parisian taken over by Klaassen (36th, 1-1). However, it conceals all their sterile actions, like a Depay not very effective in the sense of the game, and the opportunities missed by Gakpo, as willful as he is clumsy (9th, 21st, 45th + 1, 88th), or Berghuis, totally mastered by the neo-Rennais Meling and left at the break.