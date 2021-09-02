Erling Haaland holds Norway against Netherlands in 2022 World Cup qualifying

Norway may have mentioned a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar, it fully plays the game of qualifying. Led by a great night Erling Haaland, the Scandinavians shared the points with a Dutch team revitalized by the return of their defending boss, Virgil van Dijk, more than ten months after his last appearance and ruptured ligaments, and the new era started by the return to the bench of Louis Van Gaal.
In an evening largely dominated by the Dutch, the Borussia Dortmund striker was true to his reputation and his style, an astonishing mix of strength and finesse. He opened the scoring on a counter where he resisted the tackle from Van Dijk to find the opposite small net (1-0, 20th) and had the victory at the end of the foot, on an identical action that ended his race on the post (64th). At just 21 years old, he has 8 goals in 13 caps and continues to panic the counters on his split times. After narrowly missing the ticket for Euro 2020 (beaten in the barrage by Serbia, 1-2 ap), he embodies with his friend Odegaard the hopes of the Northerners to play a major tournament, 21 years after their last participation (Euro 2000).
The Netherlands lacked realism
Its realism was enough to make a level playing field with an attractive Batavian team, especially in the first period. Articulated in 4-3-3, Depay’s partners then recited a lesson in moving play, with an excellent Wijnaldum, far from his neutral performances from PSG, but they displayed too many gaps in the last gesture to draw from it. earnings. Their deserved equalization comes at the end of a center of the neo-Parisian taken over by Klaassen (36th, 1-1). However, it conceals all their sterile actions, like a Depay not very effective in the sense of the game, and the opportunities missed by Gakpo, as willful as he is clumsy (9th, 21st, 45th + 1, 88th), or Berghuis, totally mastered by the neo-Rennais Meling and left at the break.
The Norwegians relied on direct play and let the storm pass before taking advantage of their opponent’s physical decline in the second half, starting with an emptied Wijnaldum. Dumfries thought he would snatch the victory in added time but Hansen saved on his line (90th + 5). For his third stint on the bench of Oranje, Van Gaal has still not had a victorious start but with this point taken in Oslo, his team remains in the race for qualification. The suspense remains in this group G where four teams stand in one point (Turkey 8 points, Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway 7 points).