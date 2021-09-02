Euro zone, inflation at 15% for energy !!

This is an AFP article taken up by Le Figaro concerning inflation in the euro zone.

“Euro zone: inflation jumps to 3% in August, the highest for 10 years” is for the title, yet the figures in this article are scary.

Here are some quotes!

“Shortages are pushing inflation up, especially in the energy sector, which experiences an annual price hike of 15%. “

“The annual inflation rate in the euro zone jumped in August to 3%, the highest in nearly 10 years, clearly exceeding the ECB’s 2% target, Eurostat announced on Tuesday, while the rise in prices consumption worries investors. Inflation in the euro zone had already increased in July to 2.2%, after 1.9% in June ”.

“In August, the energy sector recorded the highest annual increase, at 15.4%, far ahead of industrial goods excluding energy (+ 2.7%), food, alcohol and tobacco (+2 %) and services (+ 1.1%) ”.

“Among the large countries sharing the single European currency, Germany experienced particularly high inflation (3.4%), as did Spain (3.3%), while Italy (2.6%) and France (2.4%) remained below the block average ”.

Officially, inflation will remain moderate and temporary.





For my part, after consulting my Crystal Hens, I confirm my annual inflation forecast, the real one, with energy and housing prices (real estate) at a level close to 10% for the year 2021.

I can also confirm that in my opinion, for the moment, there is nothing to suggest that this inflation will be moderate and even less temporary.

Those who want to know why and on what I am basing these forecasts can refer to the thematic dossier below for more information.

It will be strong and durable.

Charles SANNAT

