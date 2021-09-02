Europe in turmoil after Cristiano Ronaldo’s absolute record, Kylian Mbappé feels betrayed by PSG

What follows after this advertisement

Europe in turmoil for CR7

And then in the 89th minute of this Portugal-Ireland, History came knocking on the door. Cristiano Ronaldo flew away, headed a cross from the right and allowed Portugal to return to 1-1. His 110th selection goal at this time. Historic moment since CR7 has just broken the record for the number of goals scored in the selection, all countries combined. A staggering statistic, which says a lot about the longevity and consistency of the champion. He will even register his 111th pawn at the end of additional time to give the victory to his family (2-1). “Unbelievable”, title Record this morning. “The record with Portugal on its shoulders”, writing In Bola. “CR111”, ignites the Correio da Manhã. A whole country celebrates its champion. It is even a whole continent which is rising. “CR7 is at infinity” for the Corriere dello sport. The Portuguese even makes the front page of the Daily Mail of the day.





Mbappé feels betrayed by PSG

Did you think the soap opera was over? You were obviously wrong. The Madrid press, even two days after the transfer market closed, seems to be struggling to turn the page. Ace devotes his headline again this Thursday to Kylian Mbappé. For the media, it is only a matter of time before he joins Real Madrid. The time of a season. “See you next year”, writes the media with a photo of the Parisian striker alongside Karim Benzema in the French team. Mbappé is doing everything to go to Real. The proof with a new refusal of contract extension made by PSG. A salary of 45 M € net per year! But refused by the 2018 world champion. Why? Marca believes that he feels betrayed by his club, which did not want to let go when the requested € 200 million were on the table. The French will therefore have to wait a little longer before wearing Real’s white tunic.

Atlético’s magic attack

If the attack of PSG with Mbappé, Neymar and Messi or that of Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sancho makes you dream, perhaps also take a look at that of Atlético de Madrid. With the last-minute recruitment of Antoine Griezmann, the Colchoneros will be able to dream of aligning during the 2021-22 season a Griezmann-Suarez-João Félix trio. Something to start dreaming of the Spanish press and in particular Marca, which speaks of a “Super Atlético” this Thursday. For the media, Diego Simeone now has more than ever the means to fight to keep his title of champion this year and even to be able to dream of a good course in the Champions League.