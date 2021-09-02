EXCLUDED. Top Chef: Philippe Etchebest reacts to the departure of Michel Sarran: “We had a real bond”

Télé Star spoke with Philippe Etchebest, shortly after the announcement of the surprise release of Michel Sarran from Top Chef. Discover the reaction of the Meilleur Ouvrier de France, soon to head the next season of Objectif Top Chef …

This is one of the shocking announcements of this 2021/2022 television season. The jury of Top chef will not be the same during the next season of the big cooking competition! Indeed, Michel Sarran, emblematic member of the quartet, announced his departure from the show. On his Instagram account, the Toulousain explained in a video: “I will no longer be part of the jury next season, M6 having decided to change the jury, Here it is … The adventure stops for me. Know one thing: I will truly miss you, but we will certainly meet again. See you soon, thank you all.“

In the process, the chain revealed the name of its replacement alongsideHelene Darroze (who posted a message to his address), Paul Pairet and Philippe Etchebest. He is also a familiar face for fans of the program since he appeared on the screen several times during the 2021 edition of the competition.. It is Glenn Viel, a three-star chef, 41 years old, at the head of the restaurant l’Oustau de Baumanière in Baux-de-Provence.

Philippe Etchebest’s reaction to Michel Sarran’s ouster from Top Chef

Following this surprise release, Télé Star spoke with Philippe Etchebest as part of the promotion of season 7 ofTop Chef objective. This one reacted, not without emotion, to the ousting of his comrade: “We shared a lot with Michel for seven years, we had a real bond because we loved to sleep in. It is a page that is turned. I’m ready for that too. I have always said ‘TV is a parenthesis that has opened and will close.’ After, these are the choices of the chain that must be respected but I had a great adventure with him. “

