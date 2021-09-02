EXCLUDED – Yet doubly vaccinated, Dr Ludovic Toro reveals coming out of a “hard” Covid having nailed him to bed for 15 days: “It was very violent! I no longer went out” – VIDEO

This morning, Ludovic Toro, UDI mayor of Coubron, was the guest of Jean-Marc Morandini in “Morandini Live” on CNews. The general practitioner was affected by the coronavirus despite his two doses of the vaccine. He testified, exclusively, in the show.

“During my vacation, I start to have a sore throat. I’m hot, I put myself on antibiotics. I say to myself ‘it’s weird, I can’t swallow water’. Two days later, I ‘I have a fever of 40, I’m starting to cough. And I’m doing a Covid test, “he begins.





And to add: “The test was positive. It was very difficult for two weeks. I began to cough, to have trouble breathing. Now, I’m coming out. I have no taste, I am a little less tired. It was violent despite the two doses of vaccine. I did not move from my bed. ”

“I was vaccinated very early, in January. I am over 60 years old and I am a doctor. The problem with this vaccine is the persistence of the antibody level. This vaccine was done on the initial Covid. , not on the variants. The ones that end up in the hospital are that they are affected by pulmonary involvement. I did not have this pulmonary involvement. I had a fairly strong form, I did not more taste but it will come back, “continued Ludovic Toro, specifying that” this vaccine [l’]protected from a severe form “of the coronavirus.

“Each person, on each vaccine, will react differently in terms of antibody. It is normal what happens to me: I was vaccinated in January and the level of antibodies decreases. It happens to some”, concluded the general practitioner.