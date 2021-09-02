EXCLUSIVE SURVEY Macron’s confidence rating at the highest for a year

Posted on Sep 2, 2021, 1:00 PMUpdated Sep 2, 2021, 2:23 PM

They are like communicating vessels. In this new school year, the concern of the French about the spread of the virus is down sharply, according to an Elabe survey for BFMTV published on Thursday (- 10 points since August 20, to 57%). Their confidence in Emmanuel Macron’s ability to effectively face the problems facing the country has increased by 3 points, to 37% in our monthly Elabe barometer for “Les Echos” and Classic Radio. It is even the highest point for a year reached by the confidence rating of the Head of State. A symbol in this last return to school before the presidential election .

In turn, Prime Minister Jean Castex has also progressed by 3 points, to a 30% confidence rating and has returned to its highest levels for a year.

“In the verbatims, we see that it is the management of the health crisis which is the explanation and which crushes all the rest”, notes Bernard Sananès, president of Elabe. Emmanuel Macron even finds some colors among 25-34 year olds, one of the sections of the population with which his rating is the most fragile, with an increase of 5 points, to 31%.

Tense overwhelmed

“The tension of the sanitary pass is out of date, says the sounder. There were concerns over the protests, but it didn’t really take hold. The failures on the beginnings of vaccination were also erased by the acceleration of this one, with the objective (initially set for the end of August) of 50 million French people having received at least one dose which must be reached in the next few days.





The President of the Republic also sees his confidence rating increase again among people aged 65 and over, to 41% (+ 6). A level he had not reached with them since last September. Here again, it is the management of the Covid crisis that dominates in the verbatims, according to which “he made the right decisions”. “There is also something new, underlines Bernard Sananès, they recognize that he has been able to acquire experience”. Among the French who do not trust him, there are the voices of the antivax or the critics of a “policy of the rich”.

Bad news for right-wing contenders

TO less than 8 months of the presidential election , Emmanuel Macron also recorded a significant increase in his electorate of the first round of 2017 (+5), to 75%, but he also found his highest for a year in his electorate of the second round (at 62%). This is bad news for all right-wing presidential contenders, the head of state bounces back clearly among the voters of François Fillon in 2017 , at 51% (+ 12 points). “There are voters of François Fillon now well anchored to the macronists”, notes the president of Elabe.

“Paradoxically, it is a comeback much less under pressure than other returns that we have known,” he continues. Today, the feeling that maybe we missed the worst, that we passed the fourth wave quite well, is attributed to him. The management of the second part of the health crisis is credited to him. Difficult at this stage for the oppositions, who intended to do so, to attack him on this level.