EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – One in five French people has a “positive image” of Eric Zemmour

Posted on Sep 2, 2021, 1:00 PMUpdated Sep 2, 2021, 2:49 PM

“I think we can act. I know what to do, I have the necessary steps in mind, but the French also need to be ready for battle. ” Eric Zemmour is not yet a candidate for the presidential election of 2022 . But he is working to keep up the pressure, as recently in “Current values”, where he said he realized “the limits of intellectual engagement”. And for the time being, one in five French people (19%) say they have a “positive image” of the polemicist, according to the Elabe barometer for “Les Echos” and Radio Classique.

This places him at the 22e ranking of political figures (which has 36), at the level of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and D’ Arnaud Montebourg . “He has a notoriety and an image base which are not negligible”, notes Bernard Sananès, the president of the polling institute, while recalling that Eric Zemmour benefits from “a side seen in the TV ”and is not yet judged as a possible candidate for the Elysee. Most polls credit him with around 5% of voting intentions.





” A risk “

If he is known to public opinion, the chronicler, who considers France “in danger of death” because of the “great replacement” and has already been condemned by the courts for his protests against immigrants, is also extremely divisive. More than six in ten French people (61%) say they have a “negative” image of him and nearly one in two (47%) a “very negative” – which is a record this month. It is rejected more by women than by men. And he is literally hated by voters on the left and on the march.

On the other hand, the rating of Eric Zemmour, who has never hidden his “desire” to bring together the rights and “even the populists”, is 36% among sympathizers of the RN and even 40% among those on the right, while being very far from the scores of candidates from the Gaullist family in the elderly electorate, where his excesses are worrying. “It has a potential roughly equidistant between the right and the National Rally. It is potentially a risk for both, ”underlines Bernard Sananès.

It remains to be seen whether the author of “French Destiny”, approached by Marine Le Pen and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan during the European 2019 , will really descend into the political arena, where the withdrawals of Laurent Wauquiez and of Bruno Retailleau can open up a space for it. The threat allows him in any case to better promote his new essay, “France has not said its last word”, published in mid-September – and self-published since Albin Michel ousted him. Wednesday, he announced that he would no longer keep his weekly column in “Le Figaro”, the time of the promotion of his book. “I’m going to meet the French,” he wrote, enigmatic.