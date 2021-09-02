Explosive trailer starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

The three biggest stars of the moment are reuniting for an epic blockbuster, available on the streaming platform on November 12.

Netflix has brought together for the needs of its next blockbuster the three biggest stars of the moment: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The result, Red Notice, to be discovered on the streaming platform on November 12, is revealed in a first trailer.

Red Notice is one of Netflix’s biggest productions, with an estimated budget of $ 160 million, according to several US media. Rawson Marshall Thurber, close associate of Dwayne Johnson for whom he directed Almost Secret Agents (2016) and Skyscraper (2018), is in command.





Netflix has a fairly busy schedule for the end of the year. Are expected in particular Don’t Look Up Adam McKay satire with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, The Power of the Dog, western by Jane Campion (The Piano Lesson) with Kirsten Dunst, and The Hand of God, semi-autobiographical film by Paolo Sorrentino (La Grande Bellezza) about his youth in the Naples of the 1980s.

