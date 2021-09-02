Fabrice Di Vizio: the anti-vaccine lawyer leaves TPMP and criticizes the show in a video rant

New Touche recruit not at my post this season, Fabrice Di Vizio again made a scandal in the middle of the show before pushing a rant on Twitter.

He assures her: he’s not gone “angry or disappointed” de Touche not at my post. New recruit of Cyril Hanouna’s show for this new season, Fabrice Di Vizio is already establishing himself as a supercharged columnist little known for having his tongue in his pocket. Installed outside the recording studios because against the health pass, the anti-vaccine lawyer did not fail to make a new scandal and leave the show in full live to then push a rant on Twitter.

The reason ? While the issue of vaccination for children was discussed, Fabrice Di Vizio did not appreciate the turn of the debate, even accusing Laurent Alexandre of “bullshit on bullshit”. “Me if I can’t speak I’m leaving, the vaccination of children is something serious, and it becomes painful that in front of a million and a half viewers we can tell so much bullshit “, confided the lawyer, who denounces a political debate that has become a “self-debate, with warm people”.

Fabrice Di Vizio up against Cyril Hanouna?

If the lawyer is sometimes not tender against Cyril Hanouna and his way of managing his chroniclers on set, this time, he has not shown any animosity towards the host of C8. “I don’t blame @Cyrilhanouna he is the boss of his show and manages it as he can / wants. He invited me and I stayed outside! I can’t fault him for anything! He did more than any journalist would have done “, thus clarified Fabrice Di Vizio on Twitter, specifying that he “did not have to do anything”. “Simply the duplex is the duplex. It is this Health Pass that just limits democratic free expression to equality ! It will be necessary to assume but until the end! Right to the end! “, he concluded.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge