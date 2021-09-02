Faced with a labor shortage, this McDonald’s restaurant is forced to hire teenagers – West-France evening edition

By Nicolas HASSON-FAURÉ

A McDonald’s restaurant in the northwest of the United States has been hiring underage teenagers, over the age of 14, for the past two weeks. This is the only solution found by managers to face a labor shortage: vacant jobs were not finding takers among adults in the region.

(Map: Ouest-France)

“We are now hiring from the age of 14 or 15. “ This message has been displayed on a banner hung next to a McDonald’s chain restaurant in the town of Medford, in the northwestern United States, for the past two weeks. The managers of the establishment located in the heart of a commercial area of ​​the city, right next to a huge parking lot, had to resolve to hire non-adult teenagers to cope with a labor shortage linked to the Covid-19 pandemic: the vacant positions offered have not found takers among adults in the region, reports the American media Business Insider , Tuesday August 31, 2021.

Other restaurants are hiring young employees

We have always had staff problems, explains Heather Coleman, the giantess. But at this point, it’s unheard of. ” In an attempt to attract new employees, it has increased the remuneration of its employees in recent weeks, from the hourly minimum wage to 15 dollars (12.60 €) an hour, more than the legal minimum in the State of Oregon where Medford is located.

But nothing worked. So, Heather Coleman offered to hire some teens. And it worked: in two weeks, she claims to have received the CVs of 25 young people. The manager is quite happy. Teens “Have the will and work ethic, they are comfortable with technology and adapt very quickly”, she assures.

Desperately short-staffed Oregon McDonald’s turns to 14-year-olds https://t.co/LGpGAZP1nS pic.twitter.com/SzNhuVSLCz

– Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) September 1, 2021

She is not the first business owner to have had this idea in the United States. At the beginning of July, an establishment of the competitor Burger King chain located in Elyria, in the north of the country, had sent a similar message, then indicated the television channel WOIO. “Parents! Do you have 14 or 15 year old children? Do they need a job? We hire them! “, we read on a poster plastered on a restaurant window.

Several factors explain the labor shortage affecting the United States and force these companies to recruit young people not yet of age. Some employees, employed in sectors hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, have changed jobs: they have gone to areas considered more promising such as home delivery, indicates the American magazine. Time .

Salaries are increasing

Some employees have not returned to work for fear of contracting the coronavirus, still others are suffering from a burnout syndrome, after difficult months marked by the health crisis. The difficulties of many parents in caring for their children due to school closures played a big role, too, said Agence France-Presse (AFP).

In an attempt to recruit, many employers increased wages, as did, once again, McDonald’s in Medford. Sometimes this was not enough, and some restaurants had to limit their opening hours due to lack of staff.

“We are hiring”, reads on this sign installed in front of a shop in the city of Arlington, in the United States, on August 16, 2021. (Illustration photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP)

In the United States, children can take jobs as young as 14, with possible exceptions in the agricultural industry, according to the US Department of Labor. It is the federal rule, which is imposed across the country. Each state also has specific legislation governing the wages and working hours of these young employees.

In France, “Work is authorized from the age of 16”, indicates the Ministry of Labor. But work can also be allowed “From the age of 14, when the young person does light work, especially during school holidays”. There too, many rules govern this practice.