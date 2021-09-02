Final Fantasy: A Flurry of Games Coming to PlayStation Now, One Per Month

The announcement of a PlayStation Showcase, scheduled for next Thursday around 10 p.m., was not the only good news planned by Sony today. The company also took advantage of this day to unveil the arrival of a multitude of Final Fantasy games, 5 in total, on its video game streaming service. The first winner is already expected within a few days!

So it is through his PlayStation Blog that Sony has announced the upcoming arrival of five episodes of the Final Fantasy saga, with one episode added each month, in the PlayStation Now catalog. Thus, subscribers to Sony’s streaming service will very soon be able to, September 7th, get your hands on the episode that will start the ball rolling for these additions, namely episode VII.

If you’ve had the chance to check out the recent replay of the seventh episode offered by Final Fantasy VII Remake, this time you can explore the original story. from start to finish and follow the adventures of Cloud, accompanied by his friends, and the Avalanche group in their battle against the Shinra and the charismatic Sephiroth.

The next month, on October 5, it will be the turn of Final Fantasy VIII, in its Remastered version, released two years ago, or even one day, to experience the confrontation in which Squall, Rinoa and the rest of the SeeD plunge to put an end to the tyrannical regime of Galbadia and the yoke of Edea.

Final Fantasy IX will arrive on November 2, 2021 and will take to explore the Continent of the Mist, and more widely the lands of Gaia, in the company of Zidane, Vivi and Garnet and many other characters through a quest, filled with secrets, threatened by the actions of Kuja.





The month of December, the 7th to be more precise, will mark the arrival of Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster.. A double adventure which on the one hand will plunge you, through Spira, into Yuna’s journey, supported by Tidus, Wakka and his other guardians, to fulfill his role of Invoker. The opportunity to experience a moving love story and to discover equally endearing characters for one of the most emblematic episodes of the license.

Finally, next year, January 4, 2022, it will be the turn of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age to close the march.. An episode in which you will fly to the world of Ivalice where the fallen kingdom of Dalmasca tries to recover from the grip of the Archadian Empire by organizing a resistance carried by Princess Ashe and reinforced by the presence of characters such as Balthier, Basch, Fran, Vaan or even Penelo.

See you in a few days to discover Final Fantasy VII, then the other opus the following months, thanks to PlayStation Now and its subscription which allows you to benefit from these titles on PS4, PS5 or PC. A very nice way to make us wait until we get out of Final Fantasy XVI.

