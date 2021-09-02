flaws in sanitary pass control in trains

The sanitary pass is required on board trains since August 9. But many flaws have been reported in the controls, explains BFM Business.

Very few controls. While a valid health pass has been compulsory in long-distance trains and Intercités since August 9, the “massive controls” initially announced by SNCF do not seem to have been put in place. In question, the opposition of many unions, believing that the control of the precious sesame was not a task which should be incumbent on the agents, reports BFM Business.

Yet management says the goals set by the government have been met. 25% of travelers were checked, and 97% of them had a health pass. The CEO of the SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou, had already indicated, Saturday, August 28, in The Parisian, that the introduction of the health pass had not particularly reduced traffic this summer. “We had a great summer with nearly 22 million people transported. We are almost at the level of 2019 ”, he had detailed.





No identity check

But several flaws have been reported in the system put in place by the SNCF. To bypass the outcry of the unions, the SNCF sometimes has recourse to private companies to carry out checks. But these employees are only allowed to check the health pass, not to check the identity of the traveler. Passengers can therefore use the health pass of a loved one, without consequences.

Another problem: agents distributed blue bracelets to travelers who have available. […]

