follow all matches at Flushing Meadows

Follow the matches of the fourth day of the US Open live on franceinfo: sport.

Continuation and end of the second round of the US Open Thursday, September 2 in New York. A day marked by the match of world number 1 Novak Djokovic against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor (121st) and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, opposed to Albert Ramos-Vinolas (48th). Among the French, Gaël Monfils (seed number 20) will face Steve Johnson, while Corentin Moutet will have the difficult task of winning against the 2019 semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows, and recent Wimbledon finalist, world number 8 Matteo Berrettini.

In the ladies’ category, Queen Ashleigh Barty eliminated Clara Tauson and Iga Swiatek defeated Fiona Ferro. Follow the matches live on franceinfo: sport.