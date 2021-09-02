Foot OM – OM: Macron challenges Payet and Longoria, he wants a title

On an official trip to Marseille in the middle of the week, Emmanuel Macron took advantage of his presence in the Marseille city to dine with Dimitri Payet and Pablo Longoria.

It is no secret that the President of the Republic is a great supporter of Olympique de Marseille. It was therefore logical for Emmanuel Macron to take advantage of his official trip to the Marseille city to discuss with some important players in OM. On the occasion of a cocktail reception organized in Marseille, the Head of State notably met President Pablo Longoria and Vice-Captain, Dimitri Payet. The opportunity for Emmanuel Macron to congratulate the two men for the promising start to the season for OM. “He explained to them that he appreciates the values ​​of the team, because this OM” goes forward, never admits defeat and that sticks to the spirit of the city “” according to RMC.





Macron wants OM to win the Coupe de France

The radio also explains that Dimitri Payet and Pablo Longoria offered Emmanuel Macron an OM jersey, flocked with No. 10 and the name of the president. “I accept this gift, but I will have problems with the other clubs” joked Emmanuel Macron, who did not fail to congratulate Dimitri Payet on his start to the season in cannonball. With three goals in three games, the Olympique de Marseille playmaker is undoubtedly the strong man of his team, and his physical form is no stranger to it. Still on the sporting side, Emmanuel Macron finally launched a challenge to Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet: to win the Coupe de France. “It’s not funny to go to the Stade de France without seeing OM” in particular joked the head of state, who goes down on the lawn during the final, as tradition dictates. And who would be happy to hand over the cup to the Marseillais next June …