Foot OM – OM: McCourt dropped his half a billion, it’s worth celebrating in Marseille

Currently present on the side of Marseille to give a boost to the second city in France, Emmanuel Macron does not forget OM.

It’s no secret. The President of the Republic is a fan of the Marseille club. If he does not hide, Emmanuel Macron never misses an opportunity to meet the members of OM. In 2017, the boss of La République En Marche, for example, participated in training for the Marseille club. On Wednesday, Macron met Pablo Longoria, the Olympian president, and Dimitri Payet, the playmaker of Jorge Sampaoli, during a cocktail dinner. The opportunity for the President to put pressure on OM, in particular to aim for a Coupe de France. But if Macron has been in Marseille since Wednesday, and until Friday, it is because he announces a “Unprecedented investment plan” for the City of Marseille. Whether for security, education or transport, the government plans to invest several hundred million euros to modernize the second city in France behind Paris.





“We do not forget the McCourt plan for OM”

If a man has not hesitated to invest in Marseille in recent years, it is Frank McCourt. Landed in October 2016 at the head of the Marseille club, the businessman has especially lost a lot of money because of the duo Jacques-Henri Eyraud – Rudi Garcia. What Mathieu Grégoire does not forget to underline with a touch of humor. “We will discover the outlines of the Macron plan for the city of Marseille, several billion in investments. We do not forget the McCourt plan for OM, nearly half a billion euros between 2016 and 2021 between the purchase price and the losses to be made up. Solid “, swung the correspondent of the newspaper L’Equipe on Twitter. It must be said that OM have lost tens of millions of euros each season since the arrival of the American. But with Longoria, the Marseille club finally seems on the right track, despite the low revenues received during the last transfer window …