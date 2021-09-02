Football PSG – PSG: Argentina makes Paris sweat with Messi

Lionel Messi has played only 25 minutes with Paris Saint-Germain since signing from FC Barcelona.

And for good reason, Mauricio Pochettino did not want to take the slightest risk with Lionel Messi, who resumed training late due to the Copa America final disputed by the Argentinian on July 11. Facing the Stade de Reims this weekend, Lionel Messi therefore played his first minutes of the 2020-2021 season. And despite an obvious lack of pace, La Pulga has been selected for the international meeting of Argentina, which will face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia in the space of seven days. Rightly, one could think that the Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni would manage the playing time of Lionel Messi in order not to take any risk of potential injury.





Messi risks playing 3 games in 7 days

This will not be the case as the Argentina manager himself admitted that Lionel Messi will make his debut against Venezuela on Thursday. And could go on with two starts then against Brazil and Bolivia. A situation that will not fail to tense Mauricio Pochettino and the leaders of Paris SG. “If he’s in good physical condition, Messi will play. From what I could see, it is good. Logically, he doesn’t have a lot of playing time, but you know what I think of him. We hope he plays all three matches if he is well ” said the coach of Argentina, before brushing Paris Saint-Germain in the direction of the hair when discussing the future in club of Pulga. “Now he is in a good club, one of the best in Europe, which will fight for important titles and that is the most important”. Paris is now hoping that Lionel Messi will return from his South American trip in great shape, spared possible muscle injuries with such a sequence in seven days.