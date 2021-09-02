For Macron, Didier Raoult is “a great scientist” who “was able to create these phenomena” of vaccine rejection

“Scientific controversies are not intended to become media controversies when we are experiencing a pandemic in real time”, declared the President of the Republic.

Professor Didier Raoult “is a great French scientist”, recognized President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Marseille, but “by his media words” he “may have been able to create these phenomena” of rejection of vaccination against covid.

“Didier Raoult sometimes has a media comment which led to reactions and overreactions and which perhaps could have created these phenomena”, answered the Head of State to the question of a journalist on the low rate of vaccination. It is barely 30% in the northern districts of the city.





“But I do not enter into these debates, we must continue to have great scientists, that they participate in the construction of science”, insisted Emmanuel Macron, specifying however that “scientific controversies do not are not intended to become media controversies when you experience a pandemic in real time “.

“We must do justice to Didier Raoult who is a great scientist”, however repeated the Head of State, regretting that “collectively, for several months, we have undoubtedly had a bad use of the scientific debate by making it a debate media”. “On these subjects we must come to the scientific consensus and the health authorities”, and the consensus is that “the vaccine is effective, the vaccine is safe, and (that) it is by far the main means of defeat this virus, “he insisted.

Didier Raoult, officially retired since Wednesday as a university professor-hospital practitioner, could lose his position as director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection on September 17 during the next meeting of the institute’s board of directors. Two of its 18 members, the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille, of which the IHU is a part, and Aix-Marseille University, have come out in favor of its replacement.