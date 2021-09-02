For the second time, Bankole Adeoye ignores the Sahara during his meeting with Lamamra

It is with a delay of four days that the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs communicated on his meeting on Sunday, August 29, with the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, Nigerian Bankole Adeoye . These discussions between the two diplomats took place on the eve of the meeting of “neighboring countries” of Libya, held in Algiers on August 30 and 31.

“It was agreed to continue consultations (…) on developments in the political and security situation at the continental level, as well as on the main issues on the agenda of our continental organization”, Lamamra wrote on Twitter. “I reaffirmed to him Algeria’s support and determination to pursue its efforts aimed at preserving the unity and efficiency of our continental organization, in the service of our common objectives,” he added.





But Bankole Adeoye did not mention his meeting with the Algerian diplomat on his Twitter account, as he already did during their July 29 talks in Addis Ababa. To come across a statement from the Nigerian on his meeting with the Algerian foreign minister, you have to look in the APS archives. “The Commissioner” expressed his deep gratitude “to the Minister for his pan-African initiative for the restoration of peace in Libya and to which the African Union is called to contribute,” the official media reported briefly on August 30.

Nevertheless, after Lamamra’s tweet, APS returned this Thursday, September 2 with more attention on the same subject. If the question of Western Sahara was not mentioned in the official records of the Lamamra-Adeoye talks, Algeria can now raise it at the meeting scheduled for the end of this month, by the Peace Council. and the security of the African Union. A meeting devoted to examining “the expected impact of the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya on the Sahel and the rest of Africa”.