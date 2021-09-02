Forcené de Bellepierre: “My client took action to protect his wife and children”

Tuesday afternoon, a mad Sri Lankan national destroyed everything in his path, at the emergency accommodation center for asylum seekers managed by the Red Cross in Bellepierre. His lawyer spoke live in the 12:30 pm Antenne Réunion.

This Tuesday, August 31, an armed man from Sri Lanka entrenched himself in the premises of the Red Cross, with her four children. An important device was deployed on site.

The father then took refuge in his accommodation with his children, including a 16-month-old baby, threatening to end his life following a negative response to an asylum application. He was arrested by the Raid police.

His lawyer, master Nacima Djafour, speaks on Antenne Réunion.

Since then, the suspect has been taken into custody at the Malartic police station.

What legal consequences?

“My client is still in police custody, he was interviewed for the first time. The rest of the procedure, it is the public prosecutor who will decide, according to the various elements of the investigation.”

A gesture of despair or a desire to harm?

“It’s a gesture of desperation. My client finds himself in an inextricable situation, which sees no solution and no one can provide a solution, because the system does not allow him to have a lasting solution. He is desperate. and terrorized at the idea of ​​returning to his country. To protect his wife and children, he took action, which led to his arrest. His wife has been hospitalized for about 9 days in Saint- Paul, she is living a suicidal crisis since the rejection of their asylum application. She is very afraid to return and prefers to end her life rather than to leave. Monsieur is in the same situation, but for him it manifests itself differently . “





His client arrived with his wife and 4 children in December 2018 in Reunion Island aboard a fishing boat.

“The prefect of Reunion took against him the obligation to leave French territory which is systematic at the end of an asylum procedure which resulted in a rejection by the CNDA. In all cases, the administrative authority had planned to send him back to Sri Lanka. His custody will perhaps allow him to explain himself. He and his wife have a real fear of dying and seeing their children die. For them, it is absolutely unthinkable to return to their country.“