Forgotten the controversial nipple, Pedro Almodovar and Penélope Cruz illuminate the Mostra with “Madres Paralelas”

MEETINGS – Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar kicked off the 78th Venice Film Festival on Wednesday with “Madres Paralelas”, a drama in which he is directing actress Penélope Cruz for the seventh time.

Almodovar at war with Instagram? This is already in the past. In the heart of summer, the Spanish master was moved by the brief censorship of the poster of Madres Paralelas, due to the nipple of which a drop of milk pearled. The management of the social network had flatly apologized a few days later, giving the film unexpected media exposure. In France, it will be released on December 1st. Unveiled this Thursday at the opening of the Venice Film Festival, this new feature film marks the reunion of the 71-year-old filmmaker with Penélope Cruz, his muse, whom he is directing for the seventh time. If she was in the background in Pain and Glory, in 2019, the actress plays the central role here of Janis, a photographer who becomes pregnant with Arturo, a married man.

A film at the heart of the history of Spain

Archaeologist, the latter promised to help him find the burial place of his great-grandfather, who disappeared at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, and to exhume it in his native village. A topical issue in Spain where the current government works for the work of remembrance by bringing out of mass graves the thousands of victims of the Franco dictatorship. According to estimates by historians and descendants of the victims, more than 100,000 victims of the Civil War (1936-1939), won by Franco, who then ruled Spain with an iron fist until his death in 1975 , are in mass graves.

“We cannot settle our history definitively until we have paid our debt to the missing“Said the filmmaker at the Mostra on Wednesday.”In Spanish homes, at home for example, no one spoke of the war“. Today in Spain,”it is the generations of small children who ask for the bill because this collective trauma was put under the carpet with the arrival of democracy“.

Read also Instagram “sorry” for censoring the nipple of the next Almodóvar

Nipple censored on Instagram: Almodóvar denounces the algorithm

Dressed in black both, Pedro Almdovoar and Penélope Cruz nonetheless illuminated the red carpet of the Mostra on Wednesday evening. An edition chaired by Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean director of Parasite, the Palme d’Or 2019. He is surrounded by an international jury composed in particular of the Belgian actress Virginie Efira and the Chinese director Chloé Zhao, winner of the Golden Lion in Venice last year with Nomadland, future Oscar 2021 for best film. Three French films are in the running this year in Venice. Another world, a social drama by Stéphane Brizé, Lost illusions where Xavier Giannoli adapts Balzac or even The event, an adaptation of a novel by Annie Ernaux on abortion. The winners will be unveiled on September 11, at the end of this second edition since the start of the pandemic.

On the same subject

The most read articles School allowance and “flat screens”: Macron supports Blanquer after his controversial remarks “I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization VIDEO – Afghanistan: the incredible secret operation of American veterans VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York LIVE – Afghanistan: Taliban show “no sign” of change, deplores Jean-Yves Le Drian

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.