Formula 1 | Bottas announces he wants a contract over several years in F1

Valtteri Bottas is under pressure from the media in Zandvoort and says we should not wait for an announcement this weekend about him.

Indeed, following the confirmation of the upcoming F1 retirement at the end of the year for Kimi Raikkonen, the transfer market continues and the way seems clear for an announcement by Bottas at Alfa Romeo … with a Mercedes engine. in the luggage?

“This weekend I have no news for you yet,” he replies to us in Zandvoort.

“Maybe I already know where I’m going to ride, maybe not. I don’t want to say more. Things are going in the right direction right now and I’m happy and excited.”

When asked if his future will stay in F1 at least, he replies “yes, most likely” with smile.

Asked what he was looking for on this occasion, Bottas replied: “A multi-year contract would be nice. It’s something I’ve never had before in Formula 1.”

“That way I could definitely fully commit to the team, not just this year, knowing the work continues.”

“It has to be challenging, it has to be exciting, it has to be fun and in an atmosphere that I really enjoy working with.”





“I think those are really the main things I’m looking for, but like I said earlier, I still have a few good years in Formula 1, and I really want to continue in Formula 1 for sure.”

Bottas has a word for his compatriot who announced last night that he was in his final Formula 1 season.

“Kimi is a big star in Finland and a legend of the sport. He always had respect for the sport and the drivers who were there by his side, on the grid or in battle on the track.”

“As he said himself, nothing lasts forever, and he has time for something new. He has had an impressive and long career in Formula 1, one of the longest, if not the longest . “

“He definitely had an impact on me when I was young. I followed him closely when he started in Formula 1, I followed him when he won the world championship. , I was doing my first single-seater season in Formula Renault when he won his first title with Ferrari.

“It was always fun to watch him, and it was also nice to run with him.”