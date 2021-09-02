Formula 1 | Rosberg expects boos against Hamilton at Zandvoort

Nico Rosberg is happy to witness this weekend a new chapter in the fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, on the latter’s home soil at Zandvoort. He predicts, however, that fans of the Red Bull driver will boo the Mercedes F1 driver, just like in Hungary (pictured).

“The battle this year has been phenomenal to watch” Rosberg told De Telegraaf. “Lewis is one of the best drivers of all time, and Max has what it takes to be one. He’s already in the top 10 at least.”

He does not see the Dutch public holding back against his former teammate: “The fans will be against Lewis. I expect a lot of boos, even if it’s not a good part of the sport. But we all know it’s going to happen.”





The German predicts more clashes between Hamilton and Verstappen this season. Not necessarily violent accidents like at Silverstone, but at least contacts like the one seen at the start at Imola.

“I hope they don’t have a crash again, but there will definitely be another hit soon. Verstappen has always been an aggressive rider and Hamilton has also said he won’t hold back. predict who will win. This fight will last until the last race. “