Formula 1 | Verstappen praises the Zandvoort track … but not his ‘horrible’ trophy

The moment to experience his first Grand Prix at home has arrived for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver even has the advantage of knowing a little about the Zandvoort circuit, since he rode there with a Red Bull (with a V8 as the engine) last year to inaugurate the track, in its new configuration.

The work carried out by the promoter of the Grand Prix at Zandvoort also delighted Max Verstappen, who has nothing but good to say about the final result, and who is eager to see what he will be capable of on a fast lap, Saturday after -midday.

“I have to say they did an amazing job putting everything together, first of all to host the Grand Prix but also now when you look at the whole complex it is very cool and I hope that we can have a fun weekend, of course with a good result; that’s always what you’re trying to aim for, but i think we can have fun on saturday, once the fuel is out of the car … we’ll see how fast we can go on this track. “

But Max Verstappen also already felt a bit at home in Belgium and at the Red Bull Ring, and that’s why he wants to make the following clarification …

” Not quite ! This is not my first Grand Prix at home. This is my first Dutch Grand Prix. “

This atypical Zandvoort track, ultra-fast and demanding, with its steep turns, could well become a new benchmark on the calendar, like Suzuka for example.





“It’s designed by the same person, so maybe?” “

“It’s a bit more old-school, like Suzuka, so when you make a mistake you can get punished a bit more even if they’ve changed a few ends, with a bit more clearance. Nonetheless, the feeling here is … what you experience in Suzuka, for example. “

“Everyone is very interested in steep turns and I have to say when you do the track walk it feels very special. You don’t really see that often on other types of tracks. It really adds something. Of course, the last corner … will be easy to take all the way through, but Turn 3 gives you more opportunities in terms of the lines you can take. “

If he wins in Zandvoort, Max Verstappen will raise an orange army… and win a trophy made from 100% recycled materials. A trophy that Max Verstappen shot down…

“He’s horrible! “ he launched (see photo below).



