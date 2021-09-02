France team: for Valbuena, Deschamps is passed – football

Descended from his pidestal following the failure of the France Euro team, Didier Deschamps finds himself a little more in the hard after the draw against Bosnia (1-1) on Wednesday. For Mathieu Valbuena, the coach of the Blues has definitely lost control.

Deschamps facing the difficulties among the Blues.

A victory could have to reassure the France team. The Blues had to settle for a draw against Bosnia (1-1) on Wednesday during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. A poor performance in terms of accounting but above all a new sluggish performance in the game, two months after the pitiful elimination from the round of 16 of the Euro.

In addition to his choices, or non-choice, the French coach must face a crisis of confidence from some of his players and some friction in the group. An unusual situation which suggests that the 52-year-old man has slightly lost track after having masterfully led his troops.

Mr. Valbuena – he just lost the keys to the truck

For Mathieu Valbuena, things are clear: Deschamps is no longer the man for the job. He simply lost the keys to the truck. We had a lot of debate before the Euro saying that we had a fantastic team, the best in the world … Yes, on paper. I said that we had to play together, that there be an osmosis between them. On yesterday’s match, we see that nothing has changed. For me the responsibility, he often says it himself and likes to say it: it’s Didier Deschamps , supported the attacking midfielder on the airwaves of RMC.

According to the Olympiakos playmaker, his former coach is losing track as during his Olympique de Marseille adventure. I know him from OM. When there are big personalities, egos – maybe not in a bad way – it is difficult for him. Today, we see the great difficulties he has. There are always problems, but when all is well it’s hidden. We don’t talk about it , said the 36-year-old.

For Valbuena, Deschamps hides the dust under the carpet





Valbuena goes even further by saying that the two-time world champion is looking for excuses after having defined the match against Switzerland as a simple accident. There are no results. After the Euro, we did not hear Didier Deschamps talk about football while explaining what happened. It’s not a ten-minute story against Switzerland. We all went through delusions, that’s not the problem , added the 2010 French champion. One thing is certain: Deschamps will have to hit the hill.

