France team: Kylian Mbappé, injured, leaves the rally

Finally, Mbappé leaves the Blues! After having passed reassuring exams this Thursday in Strasbourg, the Blues striker, victim of calf pain, will not leave with the France team, which will leave Strasbourg for Kiev this Friday morning to play its second match of this international break. If the staff of the tricolor selection was reassured about the Parisian’s state of form, this was not the case for that of PSG.

The medical staff of the Ile-de-France club has indeed asked to receive the file of his player and has looked into it in recent hours.

Discussions between PSG and FFF

Kylian Mbappé’s injury was the subject of discussions between PSG and FFF since this afternoon, Paris wishing to repatriate him. If he shows himself in general in these situations quite firm, Didier Deschamps has finally decided not to take any risk and to release the player, who will be able to return to his club for treatment. He will therefore not participate in the match in Ukraine on Saturday, but also in the one against Finland on Tuesday evening, both qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.



In November 2020, the coach had already chosen to call Mbappé after two failed matches with his club due to muscle discomfort. At the time, PSG wanted to keep his player so that he continues his care, but he was not successful. “I have good relations with PSG. And when we say “relationship”, that means that there are exchanges, Deschamps had defended himself. Between respectful people, we do things well. As there are exchanges between the medical staff. “