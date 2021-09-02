François Rivière, president of USAP: “I wanted to become mayor of Perpignan!”

A few days before the resumption of the Top 14 championship, with a first match in Brive for the USAP, the president of the Catalan club, François Rivière gave an interview to The Independent.

“I came for the wrong reasons…”

The pending sentence has produced its effect. During the interview he gave us on Tuesday, François Rivière, president of USAP, did not hesitate to expose himself. To reveal certain things that many speculated but that he had never wanted to talk about.

“I came to USAP with the ambition of one day becoming mayor of Perpignan!”

In 2009, four years before being elected president of the USAP, François Rivière had already had this intention: he had run for the municipal by-election of Perpignan as a various right-wing candidate. He won 7.8% of the votes cast in the first round.

He had never said, however, that he still had this idea in his head when he arrived at USAP. Today, he doesn’t refrain from saying it, as if it could serve as an outlet. Since that day in August 2013, when he was elected president of the Catalan club, a lot of water has flowed under the bridges of the Tet. And the ambitious businessman, who dreamed of a political destiny, has today become a peaceful man, happy with his fate and his role at the head of the historic Perpignan club.





“Today I’m here for the right reasons”

“You know the ordeals I went through, continues François Rivière. The accident of which I was the victim, on December 18, 2015 (during the Christmas party, in Narbonne), plunged me into a coma grade 3. I had the obligation of a psychiatric follow-up which opened my eyes. “You need to be loved,” the psychiatrist told me. already have. And it’s the USAP that brings it to you… “It tilted in my head! What’s important is to love people.”

François Rivière’s life has just turned upside down. Once recovered from his accident, his priorities are shifted. He will put all his energy to put back on track a USAP whose personality and influence he appreciates more and more every day. “Today I’m here for the right reasons”, he says. The beautiful moral of a fable written in blood and gold.

Read also :

Pyrénées-Orientales – For President François Rivière “USAP is a territorial project”