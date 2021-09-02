Free, Bouygues and SFR now in a pocket square on the 3.5 GHz band, Orange is ahead but slows down

ANFR unveils its 5G deployment observatory. Unsurprisingly, Free remains well in the lead across all frequencies. But on the core band, the gap is tightening dangerously with SFR and Bouygues Telecom. The incumbent operator seems to have gone on vacation.

5G is being deployed quickly, Orange is counting on “majority use by the end of 2023”. A little less than a year after the allocation of 5G frequencies, the four national operators counted 28,821 authorized sites on 1 September, including 17,559 declared technically operational. Almost all of these 5G installations have been authorized on existing sites, already used by 2G, 3G or 4G technologies. Only 3 sites only host new mobile phone technology.

In the general classification and all frequencies combined, Free maintains a large lead with 11,453 operational sites ahead of Bouygues and Orange. SFR is behind but whips to catch up.

The classification is established as follows:

Free Mobile: 11,453 operational 5G sites (+ 537 in August 2021)

Bouygues Telecom: 3,445 5G sites (+ 313)

Orange: 2 186 5G (+ 107)

SFR: 1,904 5G sites (+ 543)

Free surfs again and again on the 700 MHz band

Of Free’s 11,453 5G sites, 11,451 operate on the 700 Hz band, providing better coverage and better building penetration. The operator thus deployed 537 new operational sites on this frequency during the month of August. For their part, Orange, Bouygues and SFR have chosen to deploy the 2100 MHz frequency to a lesser extent with 96, 406 and 309 new sites respectively equipped.





On 3.5 GHz, SFR continues to accelerate while Orange strangely brakes



The gaps are narrowing between the alternative operators behind Orange. By equipping 119 sites on the 3.5 GHz band in August, Free remains second overall with 1,576 5G supports. The ex-troublemaker, however, begins to look in his rearview mirror. In full recovery, SFR is the telco to have deployed the most last month with 237 sites equipped for a total of 1,429, still dead last but foot on the ground. In third position, Bouygues Telecom loses some ground on Free but still sticks to the basques with 1523 3.5 GHz sites (+110). Still the leader with 1,851 sites, Orange nevertheless posted a very weak month with only 11 new operational supports.

As a reminder, Free’s 5G network covers 60% of the population thanks to the 700 MHz band, a target that Bouygues Telecom intends to achieve by the end of the year. For its part, Orange announces that it covers 30% of the population with 5G with more 3.5 GHz antennas than its competitors.