“French Polynesia is a non-vaccine epidemic

From the Mayotte TV set on the 1st, Tuesday, August 31, Sébastien Lecornu denounces a late awareness of vaccination.

Mereini Gamblin

•

updated on August 31, 2021 at 8:31 p.m.



The position of the Minister of Overseas France on the subject of vaccination has been categorical since the start of the epidemic, even when the wave of variants still spared Polynesia. “The only way out is vaccination, there is no other“, he declared during his visit to Polynesia on May 6.

“An epidemic of unvaccinated people“

Today, his words echo the figures revealed on August 25 by epidemiologist Jean Marc Segalin. The latter announced that “86.4% of those who died were not vaccinated or had an incomplete vaccination schedule.“

Sébastien Lecornu himself expressed himself in this direction Tuesday on the plateau of Mayotte the 1st, about the health situation in Polynesia:

French Polynesia, like the West Indies, is an epidemic of unvaccinated people, it is reality. People in intensive care, in medical beds, both in Polynesia and the West Indies, are people who are not vaccinated.

This sentence from the Minister of Overseas Territories, already used a few weeks ago by Jacques Raynal, comes after the statements of the national Minister of Health Oliver Véran, who also condemned the delay in vaccination as well as the mistrust of vaccines: “fear of the virus yes, fear of the vaccine, no. (…) Doubt will have killed and sometimes still kills in metropolitan France too. “The latter went on to compare the situation of the West Indies and French Polynesia with that of mainland France, where”mass vaccination“has, according to him,”allowed to avoid the worst “.





Sébastien Lecornu also criticized this delay and the Polynesian government’s desire to reopen the borders quickly, even though vaccination coverage was low:

I then suffered a lot of criticism because we maintained the compelling reasons that we ended up lifting at the urgent request of the territories, it was also legitimate, (…) I said ‘okay, it only works if we make progress on vaccination ‘and we have not made progress on vaccination.

The Minister of Overseas Territories is therefore not surprised by this epidemic outbreak. During his trip to Polynesia last May, he had been confronted with the refractory behavior of Polynesians with regard to vaccination:

I felt lonely sometimes when on TV or on the radio, I explained that we had to be vaccinated. When I went to the vaccination center in Bora-Bora and there were painfully a dozen people who were being vaccinated and I asked those around me, the delegations, the staff, the inhabitants that I met in the street: ‘have you been vaccinated?’, everyone looking away from me saying yes, maybe, soon, we’ll see etc …

Between May 30, 2021 and August 30, 2021, the number of fully vaccinated people increased from 48,134 to 106,147, or 58,013 more in three months. In the same period, 281 deaths from covid-19 were recorded, including 100 in the week of August 16-22 alone.

In order to speed up vaccination and fight against the covid-19 pandemic, the vaccination obligation was adopted on August 23, 2021 in Polynesia. A large number of people and sectors are affected: health, commerce, tourism, public services, etc. This country law is now the subject of an appeal before the Council of State.