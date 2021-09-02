French start-up Botify raises $ 55 million

A specialist in natural referencing optimization, Botify has a strong presence in the United States.

Being poorly referenced on search engines is synonymous with lost opportunities, and therefore income, for websites. It is to help publishers improve their natural referencing (SEO, or Search engine optimization) by automatically identifying and correcting SEO anomalies that the French start-up Botify was born in 2012. “Google robots ignore half of the web pages that make up a website”, recalls its CEO, Adrien Menard. Botify is here to fix it.

Nine years later, the start-up with 200 employees has become a “scale-up” present in Europe but especially in the United States, where it generates 60% of its turnover. The latter, confidential, has tripled in two years, and Botify has set itself an annual turnover target of $ 100 million. Within three years, it plans to achieve 70% of its revenues in America, 20% in Europe and 10% in Asia-Pacific, where it will open sales offices in Tokyo, Singapore and