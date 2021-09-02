French team – Théo Hernandez in Lucas’s footsteps: “While laughing, I tell him that I am going to take away the post from him”

Of the four newcomers to which Didier Deschamps called upon, he is the one who is most likely to settle in the long term. Because he is still young (23 years old), his performances with AC Milan are regular and often convincing, Théo Hernandez may have a chance to seize in the France team. Talented and counting today among the European references of the position, the left side was finally slow to join a group with which his elder, Lucas, crowned himself world champion. As with his brother, defending the blue jersey was not always easy. In 2017, after having also spent a good part of his childhood in Spain, he snubbed a gathering of the France Espoirs team, without giving an explanation, preferring to enjoy a holiday in Marbella.

From ancient history. “It has been a long time, he swept in a press conference. I am another Théo, I am more focused in my work, I am happy to be here, I will work so that Didier is happy with me. “Also trained and revealed at Atlético, Theo Hernandez, on the other hand, did not benefit from a trajectory as linear as his elder, who had become a safe bet at Atlético before a record transfer to Bayern Munich .

Left aside by Diego Simeone, loaned and then transferred to Real Madrid, the youngest has never won among the Spanish cadors, despite consistent performances in less upscale clubs like Alavés (2016/2017) and Real Sociedad (2018 / 2019). Transferred to AC Milan in 2019, he became, in a few months, one of the best players in the Italian league. In particular for his offensive contribution (15 goals and 14 assists in two full seasons) which is enough to hide some defensive gaps. “Yes, in Milan I was told I had to improve the defensive phase, he conceded. I’m 23, I have to do more. “

Now the way is clear. Ferland Mendy never ceases to be annoyed by physical glitches. Benjamin Mendy may never play a professional match again. And the number one at the station, Lucas, recently had knee surgery. “Sometimes we laugh, I tell him: ‘I’m going to take your job away’, he said, smiling. Everyone has their qualities, I work for myself. I may be faster. It is my brother. Hope next time he will be with us here. “In the meantime, Lucas Digne has taken his ease. And to taste the same joys as his elder with the tricolor jersey, he will first have to be as reliable as the Everton player.

