Fujifilm GFX 50S II: a small format medium format at a more affordable price

Fujifilm is further expanding its range of medium format cameras with the launch of the GFX 50S II. This camera uses the “reduced” size of the GFX 100S, but with a sensor of “only” 50 megapixels.

GFX 50S II



Since its arrival in the market for hybrid cameras with medium format sensor (44 x 33 mm) in 2017, Fujifilm has continued to upset the codes of the sector. After having proposed original models, giant range-finder in the medium format resembling a big sports reflex, the Japanese firm has imposed itself, to the point of letting its competitors (Leica, Hasselblad, Phase One and Pentax) share the crumbs of an already small market.

An ever larger range Anxious to consolidate its superiority a little more, Fuji aims at an ever wider audience. This orientation is visible with the announcement of the latest addition to the family, the GFX 50S II (or GFX50S II according to official terminology). Taking the design and size of the GFX 100S, it retains the same 51 Mpx sensor already integrated in the GFX 50S and 50R. Thus, the manufacturer, by associating a more compact body than in the past with a sensor less defined than that of the high-end models, offers a device that is easier to handle, at a more attractive price.

Apart from the insertion of the 51 Mpx sensor in the housing of the GFX 100S, a few other novelties are to be had. The sensor is stabilized and the GFX 50S II benefits from the filters for jpeg developed for the 100S. A total of 19 film simulations are available. Likewise, the 50S II obtains a “pixel shift” mode which allows the images to be assembled to obtain an image of 200 Mpx.



A medium format camera not so imposing Coming back to the case, although far from being compact, it is still pleasant to handle. Like the GFX 100S, it looks more like a traditional 24×36 SLR than a medium format camera. As we recalled during the 100S test, this box even has the luxury of being lighter than the Panasonic Lumix S1R hybrid, certainly a heavyweight in its category, but all the same. We are pleased to find the new joystick much more pleasant to use than the one that equipped most of the firm’s boxes since the X-T2.

The only external difference with the GFX 100S: the inscription on the left side.

Still no 4K On the side of regrets, there is an autofocus limited only to contrast detection, phase detection being reserved for the 102 Mpx sensor. During our tests, we were able to observe the limits of such a system. Combined with a slightly open optics, the autofocus really slips if the light conditions are not optimal. Likewise, the video mode is still restricted to Full HD and 30 fps, a far cry from the 2021 standards.

Always with this control monitor.

Pricing and availability The Fujifilm GFX 50S II will be available from the end of September 2021 for € 3,999 (naked). With the kit zoom, it will cost you 4499 €. As a reminder, the 50S was launched at € 7,000, when the 50R was displayed at € 4,500. This price reduction for an equally powerful case, but with more advanced ergonomics, is very interesting. Medium format thus becomes as “accessible” as a Sony Alpha 7R IV (A7R IV), a full-frame sensor device.

New kit zoom In parallel with this case announcement, Fuji presented a new optic for its GF mount. This is the Fujinon GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR. This 28-55mm zoom (in 24×36 equivalent) will in fact be the kit lens of the GFX 50S II.

With the Fujinon GF 35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR zoom.