Fujifilm unveils two bright fixed focal lengths for its APS-C hybrids and updates the X-T30 screen

3

In parallel with the announcements for its medium format range, Fujifilm presented two new lenses for its APS-C mount. Also, the X-T30 hybrid is experiencing a small hardware update.

Fujifilm X-T30





All

Bare case

18-55 mm kit All

Bare case

18-55 mm kit Asgoodasnew.fr Asgoodasnew.fr 744.00

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 776.99

Rakuten Rakuten 780.80

Fnac.com Fnac.com 899.99

Amazon Marketplace Amazon Marketplace 914.00

Amazon Amazon 949.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,299.00 Asgoodasnew.fr Asgoodasnew.fr 744.00

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 776.99

Rakuten Rakuten 780.80

Fnac.com Fnac.com 899.99

Amazon Marketplace Amazon Marketplace 914.00

Amazon Amazon 949.00

Fnac.com marketplace Fnac.com marketplace 1,049.99

Rakuten Rakuten 1,058.99

Amazon Marketplace Amazon Marketplace 1,205.84

Amazon Amazon 1,288,45

Fnac.com Fnac.com 1,299.00

Darty.com Darty.com 1,299.00 How the price table works

Big week for Fujifilm! In addition to the announcement of a new medium format camera, accompanied by a new kit zoom, the Japanese manufacturer has unveiled two fixed focal lengths for its hybrids with APS-C sensor: The Fujinon XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR and XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR.

A second 23 mm in X mount There was already a 23mm f / 1.4 in the Fujifilm catalog, the Fujinon XF 23mm F1.4 R. As indicated by the acronym WR (Weather Resistant) affixed to the name of the new stone, the latter is now tropicalized, but this is not the only novelty. Indeed, the optical formula has been completely revised and the optical quality has been improved. Likewise, autofocus motors should ensure more efficient focusing, especially in continuous autofocus.

The optic remains relatively light at 375 g and also retains a limited size with its 78 mm long. The optical formula integrates 15 elements divided into 10 groups. The minimum focusing distance is 19 cm. This 35 mm equivalent in 24×36, also has a focusing ring and is therefore protected against bad weather. After the 35 mm, here is the… 33 mm With this 23mm, Fuji also presented the Fujinon XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR. Here too, this fixed focal length should be compared to another lens, the Fujinon XF 35mm f1.4 R. Here, the focal length changes a little to be closer to 50mm in 24×36 equivalent. The lens is also tropicalized and offers a size and a construction very close to 23 mm. The optical formula also includes 15 elements divided into 10 groups. The autofocus motors have also been revised for ever faster and more efficient focusing.

An X-T30 II almost identical to version I Finally, the famous small hybrid of the firm, the X-T30 is also undergoing an evolution. Indeed, Fuji has decided to make a hardware change: a new screen. With the company’s usual supplier stopping production of the 1 million dot panels fitted to the X-T30, Fujifilm is forced to install a 1.62 million dot monitor on its body. Besides this screen change, this “X-T30 II” gets a firmware update. It improves the functioning of the autofocus, adds additional film simulations to it. Also, the AUTO mode has been optimized. Finally, in video, the X-T30 V2 can now film in Full HD at 240 fps maximum, against 120 fps previously.