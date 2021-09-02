Gas, APL, Partial unemployment… Everything that changes on September 1st

Every beginning of the month, and all the more so with the start of the school year, comes with its share of novelties. Find out what will change from this Wednesday, September 1.

Gas tariffs

The price of gas will once again rise. From Wednesday, regulated gas prices will increase by 8.7% compared to the scale in force since 1er August. In detail, the increase will be 2.7% for customers who use gas for cooking, 5.5% for those who use it in addition for hot water, and finally 9% for households. which heat with gas, details the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Partial unemployment

With the resumption of economic activities, the partial unemployment benefit scale is changing. The allowance paid by the State to employers in protected sectors (tourism, culture, events, etc.) will drop to 36% of gross hourly compensation from 1er September, compared to 52% in August. As for establishments that are administratively closed, they will continue to receive an allowance equivalent to 70% of the gross hourly remuneration until next October 31.

For employees in the most affected sectors, this means that their compensation will decrease to 60% of their gross salary (72% net), against 70% (84% net) in August.

APL for young people with professional contracts

Young people on professional training contracts will be able to benefit from a reduction in their income, to prevent their personalized housing allowance from decreasing with the APL reform implemented in January.





Some had indeed experienced a decrease in their aid and the government had then put in place a provisional system in May, guaranteeing young people under professionalization contracts the retention of their rights, aligned with the amount received in December 2020, with a retroactive effect. over the first months of 2021 which had been revised downwards.

From September, they will be able to benefit from a reduction equivalent to the minimum wage, like apprentices.

Telework

The government announced at the beginning of the week that the management of the teleworking system, imposed because of the health crisis, would come back to companies. Until now, the government recommended a minimum number of days of teleworking for employees. This measure is abandoned this Wednesday. It is therefore entirely up to employers to decide how many days of remote work they will grant to their employees.

RESTAURANT COUPON

From this Wednesday, restaurant tickets dated 2020 can no longer be used. However, the doubling of the usable cap per day, from 19 to 38 euros, which was due to end on September 1, was finally extended for six months, until February 2022.

Netflix subscription prices rise

The American streaming platform announced in August to increase its prices in France. The bill will go up by one or two euros per month, depending on the subscription plan chosen. This price increase was immediate for new subscribers, but was to take effect “at the next billing cycle” for those already subscribed, and therefore most, as of September.