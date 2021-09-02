Gaspard and Eliott stay close / Violette died in her sleep – Un si grand soleil September 3, 2021 (episode 725) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance of episode 725 of Friday, September 3, 2021 on France 2. Alicia struggles to find work, even Guilhem rejects her. Eliott rejects his mother who is worried about him. Violette is dead and Celine learns that her aunt has made a will. Manu warns Laetitia about Serge.



The complete recap of the soap opera Un si Grand soleil from 09/03/2021 with all the spoilers and photos in preview. #UnSiGrandSoleil

Find the full summary of The Sun, Episode 725 broadcast on France 2 on Friday September 3, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Un si grand soleil ): the detailed summary of the previous episode The Sunshine Episode 724 is online.





Myriam is next to Violette who has fallen asleep… suddenly the monitoring device makes a special noise. She calls the doctors but Myriam understands, Violette is dead.

Claire tells Myriam that Violette has left very slowly, she has not suffered. Her heart gave out, she was sedated so she didn’t feel a thing. Céline arrives and learns the news.

Alicia wakes up with stiff necks from the pillow… and the noise from the neighbors woke her up. Alicia tells her son that she is going to find a job and they are going to get back to their former lives. Gaspard is afraid that his mother will fall back into illegal things.

Alicia leaves early in the morning for a work meeting, she offers Guilhem her tax skills. Guilhem says he has no particular need. He explains that it is difficult to recommend her given her case which has been in the media.

Laetitia finds it strange that Manu did not contact Serge again following the burglary. Camille listens to the conversation.

Laetitia decides to call Manu… he admits that they are not going to do an investigation because there is no information. Manu thinks that Serge is not motivated to find the culprits. Manu advise Laetitia to be careful when she goes to Serge’s place. Laetitia thinks Manu is paranoid.





Eve calls Eliott again, from whom she has no news. She decides to stop by the bar and bumps into Dylan.

Kira thinks it’s not a good idea to sell the Levars artwork. Camille thinks about the money needed for the trip to Paris.

Gaspard and Eliott meet again: Gaspard thinks that it is a bad idea to have come to the prison for Alicia… in addition Gaspard fears that Alicia learns that she sees Eliott. Gaspard is afraid that Sam will know the truth, she would kill him if she knew.

Eliott wants to give some money to Gaspard but he says he gets by with the money he has already given him. Alicia calls her former clients to try to convince them to work with her again, but it doesn’t go as planned.

Gaspard bought an Emma duvet and pillow (product placement lol) for Alicia. He says he sold his collector’s sneakers to make him happy.

A so big sun in advance episode 725 of September 3, 2021: Gaspard and Eliott kept contact







Eliott decides to call his mother back but he asks her to stop coping him. Eve informs him that Alicia is out of prison… and that she is afraid of revenge. Eliott confides in Eve that he took a second job to ensure his back. He says he’s not doing anything illegal that would allow him to report him to the cops yet again.

Gaspard opens his mother’s computer while she is in the shower. He makes a transfer of 1200 euros (for crypto currency?).

Céline returns to Violette’s house, the notary calls her to inform her of her aunt’s will. He sets her an appointment on Monday. It is the shock because Violette had told him that she had not made a will.

To be continued on full summary A Great Sun Episode 726 from Monday, September 6, 2021 on France 2.

=> Follow the audiences Such a great sun every evening on France 2 in pre-prime time! Find the cast with the list of actors Un si grand soleil that appear in the series.