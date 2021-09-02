Genshin Impact, how to unlock the fishing skill?

A little hungry, or simply the desire to interact with the aquatic fauna? Here’s how to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact

Fishing arrived on Genshin Impact at the same time as 2.1, released on September 1st. And the activity promises to be particularly soothing. Let’s see together how to unlock it, and if you need a guide, we were telling you about fishing here a few days ago.

Start by going to see Catherine To Mondstadt, the first city in the game. This is as always at the guild counter. She will then tell you about fishing and the adventurer’s guild, and ask you to go see Nantuck.

The latter is fishing quietly in front Mondstadt. Go talk to him and he will then ask you to join him at the Cider lake, a little to the west.

After chatting with him, then you will learn the skill of fishing. Nantuck will also give you a fishing rod and some bait. Catch your first fish to also collect the recipe for Bait plan ” ‘which you will use to craft some.

Nantuck will then talk to you about ornate fish, and will send you within Lookout mountains find a water point to try to fish one. Be careful because these fish are much more resistant. Once you catch one, go back and see Nantuck





Congratulations, you can now trade in your fish for bait recipes, but also for a better fishing rod. You know what you have left to do…