Genshin Impact, Kujou Sara: Should we summon it? Stats, Analysis and Guide

A new 4 star has appeared on version 2.1 of Genshin Impact. Let’s see what the character does …

Should we invoke Kujou Sara, new 5-star character of Genshin Impact? We will see together its skills, its constellations, how to equip it and especially if Kujou Sara is interesting enough to be worth spending your precious Prime Gems to summon it as part of our Genshin Impact guide, and our Genshin Impact character tier list.

Kujou Sara

Who is Kujou Sara?

It is a general of the Administrative Commission. She is daring, decisive and skillful in combat.

Ascension materials for Kujou Sara

Here is a recap of the materials you can collect right now for Kujou Sara. Those that you cannot yet have will be marked with a (2.1)

Materials Where to find them? 1x Vajrada Amethyst Shard On the boss “Electro Hypostasis” 9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment On the boss “Electro Hypostasis” 9x Pieces of vajrada amethyst On the boss “Electro Hypostasis” 6x Vajrada Amethyst Stone On the boss “Electro Hypostasis” 18x Damaged Mask About Brutocollinus 30x Dirty Mask About Brutocollinus 36x Grim Mask About Brutocollinus 168x Bloody Dendrobium Kannazuka Island and Yashiori Island 46x Storm Pearls On the boss “Manifestation of thunder” (2.1) 420,000 Moras x

Talent Enhancement Materials for Kujou Sara

Here are the materials necessary to pass your 3 skills level 10 (Note that in very few cases, a character needs to be level 10 on his 3 skills).

Materials Where to find them? 9x Elegance education Inazuma Dungeon 63x Elegance Guide Inazuma Dungeon 114x Philosophy of Elegance Inazuma Dungeon 18x Damaged Mask About Brutocollinus 66x Dirty Mask About Brutocollinus 93x Grim Mask About Brutocollinus 18x ??? Loot one of the version 2.1 bosses 3x Crown of Wisdom Various events 4,950,000 Moras x

It will be necessary to add to all that 421 hero lessons as well as 1.672530 Moras.

Skills

Chain up to 5 consecutive shots

Perform a sharper aiming shot that deals more damage. When charged, the arrow inflicts Electro damage. Under the effect of Corvid protection, a fully charged arrow leaves a raven feather at the affected location.

Fire arrows from the air and dive to the ground, dealing area damage on impact

Retreat at the speed of a Tengu and summon the protection of the crows. Benefit from the Corvid protection for 18 sec, an effect that is consumed when Sara shoots a fully charged arrow and leaves a raven feather at the location the arrow hits. The raven feather triggers Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short while, inflicting DGT Electro nearby enemies, and granting the character deployed within range an ATK bonus based on Sara’s base ATK. ATK bonuses from different Tengu Juurai do not stack, and their effect and duration are determined by the last active Tengu Juurai.

Submission: Path of Light

Drops a Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker at the enemy’s location, inflicting DGT Zone Electro. Then this Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker is divided into 4 Tengu Juurai: consecutive stone storm, inflicting DGT Zone Electro. Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stone Storm allow the character deployed within range to receive the same ATK bonus as during the elemental skill, Tengu Tempestrier. ATK bonuses from different Tengu Juurai do not stack, and their effect and duration are determined by the last active Tengu Juurai.





Passive skills

Reduces the duration of an expedition by 25% when it takes place in Inazuma.

Under the effect of Corvid protection of Tengu Tempestrier, the charge duration of the aimed shot is reduced by 60%.

When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits an enemy, Sara restores 1.2 points of elemental energy to all characters on the team for every 100% energy recharge available to her. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

Constellations

When Tengu Juurai grants characters bonus ATK or hits enemies, the cooldown of Tengu Tempestrier is reduced by one second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

When Sara releases Tengu Tempestrier, it leaves a weaker raven feather in its original slot, the latter dealing 30% of the original damage.

Skill level Submission: Path of Light +3

Number of Tengu Juurai: Stone Storm triggered by Submission: Path of Light goes to 6.

Skill level Tengu Tempestrier +3

Characters receiving an ATK increase granted by Tengu Juurai see the CRIT damage of their Electro damage increased by 60%.

There are 3 ways to play Kujou Sara :

You can go in support with it, with 4 pieces of the set Ancient royal ritual , which will increase both your elemental rampage damage, and more importantly 20% ATK of all characters on the team for 12 seconds after elemental rampage . The ritual bow is a good choice in support.

You can also try to Kujou Sara a damage-oriented character. For this, you can go either on a 4-piece Thunderous wrath to increase your Electro damage by 15% and improve your Overload / Overconduct / Overconduct damage by 40%, in addition to lowering the cooldown of your elemental skill. The arch of exorcism is ideal here ‘

Finally, you can specialize it in burst damage, that is to say a lot of damage in a short time, before switching it to another character. For this, the 4 pieces of the new set Emblem of Broken Fate , which increases your Energy recharge by 20%, in addition to increasing the DGT inflicted by Elemental Unleash by a value of 25% of your Energy recharge will be ideal. The bow to use here is the Last String.

On the statistics side, here are the ones that must be given priority in order to Kujou Sara :

Stats Crit rate Energy recharge Attack Crit damage

And on the side of the main statistics on the hourglass, cup and helmet:

Piece of equipment Main stat hourglass Energy recharge Chopped off Electro% Helmet Crit Rate

Kujou Sara can be interesting … provided you meet some prerequisites. Its role is quite simple to understand: It can improve your attack thanks to the raven feather dropped by her Tengu Tempestrier. This will explode and improve ATQ according to the basic ATQ of Kujou Sara.

Her 2nd constellation will make this task even easier for her because she will then leave a second raven feather. However, it is its 6th constellation that undoubtedly hides its potential. She can then increase the crit damage of her team’s Electro damage by 60% … which is not nothing … as long as the team is Electro, to take advantage of it. However, it is believed that a duo Kujou Sara / Beidou would be more than interesting to justify the presence of the latter.

The existence of Bennett and his ultimate makes a lot of competition for Kujou Sara, in terms of ATQ buff in slightly more classic teams. And the other worry that Bennett didn’t, is that he can just come in, do his ultimate aptitude, and go away. Kujou SaraDue to the short duration of her buff, she will have to come back a bit more often, which can be a problem if your DPS characters need to stay in the field for a long time to do maximum damage.

Should we summon Kujou Sara?

Kujou Sara is a character who can be interesting. It’s decent, can fit into a few team lineups, and is quite fun to play. Everything will actually depend on your needs.

And let’s not forget that Kujou Sara is a medium that buffs your characters. And in view of high level content such as Abyss, having a DPS support is never too much in one of your teams. You are not told to spend your primo-gems specifically for her, but she won’t be too much on a team to improve her damage.