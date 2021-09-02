More

    Genshin Impact: the gameplay of Aloy (Horizon Zero Danw) at the center of a video full of information

    Game News Genshin Impact: the gameplay of Aloy (Horizon Zero Danw) at the center of a video full of information

    Large-scale cross-over, Genshin Impact has just welcomed the game Horizon Zero Dawn through its heroine, Aloy, which can be unlocked for free in early access on PS5 and PS4. Here is a beautiful explanatory video.

    Aloy was already pretty damn good in his own game, Horizon Zero Dawn, and should be just as much if not anymore in Genshin Impact. The very popular title of miHoYo Limited has indeed offered a guest of choice, reserved for the PS4 and PS5 platforms, whose gameplay mechanics are revealed today in the trailer above.

    Almost six minutes of video to illustrate the strengths of the protagonist Exploration, archery, icy attack “Frozen Wilds” (in reference to the eponymous expansion), passive ability and we pass and the best are therefore clearly addressed in this trailer rich in detail.

    As a reminder, Aloy is already available in Genshin Impact, exclusively on PlayStation, since September 1st. The game is also available for free on PC, Android and iOS.


    Stuart

