Germany: 9 years in prison for a pedophile who hid a teenager at his home for two years

After the horrific discovery that affected all of Germany in the winter of 2019, a 46-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison by German justice for aggravated sexual abuse of a 15-year-old who had been found in hiding in a closet two years after his disappearance.

This discovery in December 2019 had stunned Germany and recalled the case of Natascha Kampusch, an Austrian teenager who had been detained by her captor for eight years before managing to escape in 2006. The Regional Court of Bochum (west) l ‘sentenced to nine years in prison, a sentence that made it impossible for Lars H. to apply for parole after serving his sentence, resulting in a de facto life sentence.

Lars H. was convicted of abusing Marvin K., who had lived at his home from mid-2017 until he was found in December 2019, on 445 occasions, according to a court spokesperson. Difficult child placed in a youth center, he disappeared at the age of 13 in June 2017 after leaving the reception center for young people in which he had lived since the death of his father.



Money and cigarettes against this sexual abuse

He was found by chance at the pedophile’s home in Recklinghausen (west), hidden in a cupboard during a police search. The police were then carrying out a search of the home of a 44-year-old man suspected of distributing child pornography when they discovered the teenager hidden in a closet.

During the proceedings, the convict admitted to having had sexual relations with the boy but assured that it had taken place at the initiative of the teenager, according to the spokesperson for the court. Marvin K. was invited to testify during the trial, these hearings were held behind closed doors. After being found, he was placed in psychiatric care. In exchange for this sexual abuse, Lars H. gave the boy money and cigarettes before the boy moved into his home.