Germany destroys Boateng for signing in L1

After suffering the mockery on social networks in relation to his upcoming reunion with Lionel Messi, who had humiliated him in the semi-finals of the Champions League 2015, during the PSG-OL at the end of September, Jerome Boateng was entitled to heavy fire from the press in his country. Indeed, in Germany, we do not understand that the 32-year-old central defender opted for OL after the end of his contract with Bayern Munich rather than Hertha Berlin, a club from his hometown which is benefiting from a project. ambitious and who already accommodates his half-brother.

The media T-online, quoted by Foot Mercato, sums up the general thinking: “He could have led Hertha as a leader since his defense, all alongside his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng. He would have been a hero. for Berlin fans and his teammates would have admired him with great respect. A fairy tale of modern football would have been possible with the proper athletic performances. Instead, he now fights in Ligue 1 against Troyes, Rennes and Metz for points that nobody in his country of origin really cares. What does Boateng want to go for in France? The troop of superstars of Paris will take away the title of champion and the National Cup. this new task can hardly please him. Is it still a question of money in the end?

