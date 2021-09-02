Good deal – Huawei FreeBuds 4i True Wireless intras at 59 €

More

    Huawei FreeBuds 4i true wireless earphones are falling in price, temporarily going below 60 euros at Amazon and CDiscount, instead of the 80 € generally applied. Less than a year after the already very convincing FreeBuds 3i, Huawei is back to work with a new pair of noise-canceling true wireless intras at an aggressive price. A speed that does not deprive the FreeBuds 4i of very tangible improvements.

    The FreeBuds 4i are certainly not free from flaws – apart from their disappointing noise reduction, one thinks above all of their overly sparse controls. But that does not prevent them from going bravely to tease many supposedly more prestigious models, thanks in particular to comfort and extremely solid sound performances. A great success.


    Their strengths

    • Clear, detailed and dynamic sound
    • Very responsive bass, flattered without ever becoming boomy
    • Outstanding comfort and support
    • Excellent autonomy
    • Very compact storage case

    What might hold you back

    • Lack of neutrality, slightly aggressive mids
    • Disappointing noise reduction
    • Poor voice capture in hands-free kit mode
    • Very few commands available on the earbuds, customization of controls not possible on iOS

    As an alternative

