Google appeals its 500 million euro fine in France

In July, the French Competition Authority sentenced the American giant to a fine of 500 million euros for not having negotiated “in good faith” with press editors on the application of neighboring rights.

Google does not intend to go to the cash register without trying to win its case. The digital giant announced Wednesday, September 1, its intention to appeal the fine of 500 million euros imposed in July by the French Competition Authority in the case of neighboring rights. These oblige information aggregators, such as Google News, to pay press editors, such as Franceinfo, for the use of their content.

“We disagree with certain legal elements, and consider that the amount of the fine is disproportionate in relation to the efforts we have put in place” to apply neighboring rights, said Sébastien Missoffe, general manager of Google France, in a statement. “We recognize the neighboring right, and we remain committed to signing agreements in France” with news publishers, he added.

On July 13, the French Competition Authority fined Google 500 million euros for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with press editors on the application of neighboring rights.





These neighboring rights are explicitly provided for by European legislation adopted in 2019 and immediately transposed in France. Google had initially refused to pay publishers, considering them sufficiently remunerated by the traffic it sent to their sites.

Seized by the press editors – Syndicate of magazine press editors, Alliance of the general information press, AFP -, the Authority had imposed in April 2020 “emergency measures” to Google, or an obligation to negotiate “in good faith” remuneration with press editors. But the latter and AFP had seized the Competition Authority in September 2020, believing that Google was not respecting its obligations.