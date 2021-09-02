Google Chrome in version 93. What’s new?

Google publishes version 93 stable of its browser. This is a relatively minor update when it comes to what’s new for the end user.

Tab groups now become visible in the history of recently closed items, with the possibility of a quick restore if necessary for all the tabs in a group.

It is also planned to facilitate a restoration of the individual tabs of a recently closed group with their detailed display. The deployment is obviously gradual and in line with the activation of chrome: // flags / # tab-restore-sub-menus.

For some users, a new icon replaces the padlock in the address bar when viewing websites that support HTTPS. The new icon takes the form of a down arrow. It is supposed to encourage users to click on it for more information about a connection. The mention “Not secure” remains for a connection via HTTP.





The New Tab page is now likely to display Drive files that the user might need.

WebOTP (Web One Time Password) technology is used to verify that a phone number belongs to the user by generating a one-time password upon receipt of a specially crafted SMS. It is implemented to allow a computer to transparently enter a code sent to the Android smartphone. The smartphone and the Chrome browser on the computer must be signed in to the same Google account.

After version 93 of Chrome, a version 94 is expected fairly quickly for September 21. However, it is this version 94 that will mark the official start of a four-week publication cycle for the browser.